Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Friday, Jul 17, 2020 07:07 PM

Four Buccaneers in the 90s Headline Madden 21 Ratings

New tight end Rob Gronkowski holds the best OVR at 95 but is joined by three other Buccaneers in the 90s.

Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

It's that time of year. No matter what else is going on in the world of sports, you can count on Madden to shake things up with their yearly grades of each player in the NFL for the popular video game. Ratings and grades have become a source of bragging rights among players and a catalyst for debates across the league among fans, media personnel and the players themselves.

This year, the Buccaneers saw an uptick nearly across the board after an improved 2019 season and some, ahem 'key' acquisitions this offseason.

The highest rated player is one of said acquisitions – and one that spent last year out of football. Tight end Rob Gronkowski came in at 95, which is actually down four points from his last Madden rating that came after the 2018 season. That rating was a 99, or the highest possible rating a player can receive.

Three other players joined Gronk in the 90s. Wide receiver Mike Evans has an OVR of 92, and quarterback Tom Brady and linebacker Lavonte David both graded out at 90.

From there, left guard Ali Marpet gets some recognition, rounding out the top five with an 89. In fact, here are the top 10 player grades for Tampa Bay:

1. TE Rob Gronkowski – 95

2. WR Mike Evans – 92

3. QB Tom Brady – 90

4. LB Lavonte David – 90

5. LG Ali Marpet – 89

6. WR Chris Godwin – 88

7. DT Vita Vea – 87

8. DT Ndamukong Suh – 86

9. OLB Shaq Barrett – 85

10. C Ryan Jensen – 82

For full player ratings, click here.

The highest single grade came for wide receiver Mike Evans, who scored a 98 in awareness. He coupled that with a 91 speed rating, a 90 acceleration rating and 90 catching rating to arrive at his final 92 grade.

Godwin had a 94 awareness rating, the second-highest on the team. He had a 97 catching rating though, which put him top-three in the league, yet he didn't crack the top 10 in OVR.

The fastest Buccaneer was unsurprisingly wide receiver Scotty Miller, who had a 94 speed rating. Strength-wise two players tied at a 97 and I don't think I need to tell you who they were.

But I will. They were defensive tackles Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh.

Overall, the Buccaneers came in at an 83 team rating. That puts them tied for fourth with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. Madden is produced by Electronic Arts and has a ratings team that will adjust ratings throughout the season according to player stats and even in-person evaluations.

