Mike Evans Named to Pro Bowl for Fifth Time

WR Mike Evans, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions, is headed back to the Pro Bowl Games after earning his fifth all-star selection…Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs are among the Bucs who were named alternates

Jan 03, 2024 at 08:00 PM
Scott Smith

For the fifth time in his 10 NFL seasons, Mike Evans is headed to the Pro Bowl.

The NFL announced the AFC and NFC rosters for this year's all-star game on Wednesday evening, and Evans was the sole selection for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will be battling for a third consecutive division title on Sunday. The Hall of Fame-bound wide receiver leads the NFL with 13 touchdown receptions and ranks 10th with 1,233 receiving yards on 76 receptions.

The Buccaneers also had several other players named as alternates for the Pro Bowl, including safety Antoine Winfield (first alternate), tackle Tristan Wirfs (first), quarterback Baker Mayfield (third) and defensive tackle Vita Vea (fifth).

Evans first made the Pro Bowl in 2016, his third season in the league, and then again in 2018, 2019 and 2021. No other receiver in franchise history has been selected for more than one Pro Bowl as a Buccaneer. Evans is now tied with Ronde Barber, John Lynch and Hardy Nickerson for the sixth most all-star nods in Bucs history, and he trails only Mike Alstott (six) among offensive players.

Evans needs one more touchdown catch to tie his own Buccaneers single-season record in both scoring receptions and overall touchdowns. His 13 scores this season give him 94 in his career, which ranks 12th all-time in NFL annals. He also ranks 33rd in NFL history with 11,658 career receiving yards and 27th with 95 overall touchdowns.

Evans bagged his fifth Pro Bowl selection in a season in which he extended his own all-time record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start a career to 10. Overall, Evans' streak of 10 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons is the second-longest in league annals, after only an 11-season run by Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. His 10 such campaigns, whether consecutively or not, are tied with Randy Moss for the second most in NFL history behind Rice's 14.

Winfield has had a breakout fourth season, combining 117 tackles with 5.0 sacks, three interceptions and a team-leading 12 passes defensed. He is the only player in the NFL in 2023 to have at least five sacks, at least five forced fumbles, at least four fumble recoveries and at least three interceptions.

Wirfs, formerly an All-Pro selection at right tackle, has made a successful transition to left tackle in his fourth season. If he is eventually added to the Pro Bowl roster it will be his third selection in a row.

Mayfield has started every game for the Buccaneers and has recorded career highs in passing yards (3,907), touchdown passes (28) and passer rating (95.9). He is tied for fourth in the NFL in touchdown passes while throwing just 10 interceptions.

Vea ranks second on the Bucs' defense with 5.5 sacks and is a key component in the Buccaneers' sixth-ranked run defense. He has also recorded 42 tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

The NFL's 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on February 4.

