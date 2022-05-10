Bucs' Offseason Outlook: Tight Ends 

The Bucs' selected Cade Otton in the fourth round out of Washington. He spent the majority of his collegiate career with his hand on the ground. The grandson of the all-time winningest high school head coach in the state of Washington, Otton is disciplined as a route runner with natural pass-catching ability outside of his frame. He is physical at the point of attack with developed blocking awareness over his four-year career (redshirted-2017). Van Dam confirmed Otton will be considered an "in-line Y tight end" and will "hold point in the run game." As a finisher at the catch-point, his versatility creates an upside for Byron Leftwich's arsenal.

Ko Kieft, the Bucs' sixth round pick, is a mauler in the trenches from Minnesota. He is a high-motor player who is able to quickly get to the perimeter, showcasing superb blocking in space and at the second level on film. Van Dam equated him to "a guy that is going to run through that wall." 'Blocking specialist' is the phrase that has been invariably linked to Kieft since the draft and the Bucs' coaching staff will "evaluate athleticism" during rookie mini-camp.

O.J. Howard departed in free agency (Bills) and Rob Gronkowski has not yet re-signed with the Bucs as he contemplates his future. "I don't want to talk about if he doesn't come back," offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich candidly remarked during Tuesday's press conference on Gronkowski's status.

As the depth chart currently stands, veteran Cameron Brate would be the starter with Otton and Codey McElroy as the No. 2 and No. 3 tight ends. Brate, a former undrafted free agent out of Harvard, has risen to every occasion on the gridiron when his number has been called. He is one of the longest-tenured players on the Bucs' roster but has never been the primary starter due to a crowded tight end room. He has the opportunity for a breakout year in 2022 regardless of Gronkowski's decision. Brate's best season came in 2017 where he posted 57 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2021 with Gronkowski predominately out of the lineup due to injury, Brate hauled in 30 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns.

Several players will battle for a spot, including Kieft and Codey McElroy. McElroy is a former minor league baseball player and previously a college basketball walk-on. He spent time on the practice squad over the past several seasons learning the Bucs' offensive system and the intricacies that encompass the tight end position.