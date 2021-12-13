Tom Brady Collects Another All-Time NFL Record

(* Donald and the Rams play on Monday night.)

Additional Miscellaneous Notes:

* The Buccaneers scored 33 points in Sunday's win, marking the eight time this season they have reached 30 points in a game, including all six home games. The Bucs have won all eight of those games, which includes a 6-0 mark at home.

* Tampa Bay leads the NFL in scoring with 31.5 points per game. The team's 410 points overall is the most it has ever scored through the first 13 games of a season, well past the 378 points it had at this point in 2019 and the 370 it had last year.

* RB Leonard Fournette's 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter against Buffalo was the team's longest run of the season so far. It gave Fournette his 10th TD of the season (eight rushing, two receiving), matching his career high from his rookie campaign in Jacksonville in 2017. This is the first time the Bucs have ever had two players score 10 or more touchdowns in the same season.

* Fournette also now ranks fifth among NFL running backs in 2021 in scrimmage yards with 1,199. The only backs with more are the Colts' Jonathan Taylor (1,684), the Steelers' Najee Harris (1,270), the Chargers' Austin Ekeler (1,265), and the Bengals' Joe Mixon (1,238).