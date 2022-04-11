Tampa Bay Buccaneers Partner with Socios.com and Surprise Fan With Season-Long VIP Experience 

Socios.com, the all-in-one influence and rewards app for sports fans across the world, today announced a multi-platform marketing partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The agreement includes a slate of VIP experiences, sponsored by Socios.com, to reward a Buccaneers fan at various team events throughout the 2022 season.

"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a model franchise to add to the Socios.com family," said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. "The Buccaneers have experienced a renaissance on and off the field in recent years and are led by a forward-thinking ownership group. We are excited to help deepen the connection shared by the organization and its fans."

As part of today's partnership announcement, Socios.com selected a Buccaneers fan to reward with season-long premium access at team events. The preselected fan was surprised at Raymond James Stadium by wide receiver Scotty Miller, who revealed plans for the fan to receive VIP treatment at the team's upcoming draft party and training camp this summer. Additionally, in-season accommodations include pre-game sideline passes and exclusive access to the pirate ship at Buccaneers home games, as well as a trip for two aboard a chartered plane to a Buccaneers away contest. Click here for footage of the surprise at Raymond James Stadium.

"We are thrilled to officially announce our partnership with Socios.com, a global leader in fan engagement. We have always said our fans are some of the best in the league, and partnering with Socios.com gives our organization the opportunity to enhance fan experience and reward Tampa Bay fans worldwide," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

Through the partnership, Socios.com will engage Buccaneers supporters through sponsored digital content, social media posts and interactive polls on team channels to influence the in-game fan experience. Socios.com will also reward Buccaneers fans with hospitality offerings, including autographed team merchandise, gift cards to the official team store, game tickets, a gameday tailgate package and more.

Socios.com has partnered with franchises in four of the major North American professional sports leagues and will debut its mobile app specifically designed for users in the United States later this year. In advance of the U.S.-based app, Socios.com has launched social media pages dedicated to keeping American consumers updated with news and rewards opportunities: