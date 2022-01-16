Bucs Soar into Divisional Round with Rout of Eagles

The Bucs' joy at moving forward in the playoffs with one of their most complete games of the season was most evident in Evans' somersault into the end zone after his 36-yard catch-and-run gave the Bucs a 31-0 lead late in the third quarter. Evans finished the game with nine catches for 117 yards, setting the team's single-season record for receptions and falling just short of his own yardage record of 119 in last year's Wild Card game.

"It was worth the wait," said Evans. "It was an unbelievable experience, an unbelievable atmosphere, the fans did a great job. We answered the call, made plays and got the job done."

The Bucs improved to 14-4 on the season with the win and will continue their 2021 postseason journey next weekend with a home game in the Divisional Round against either Dallas, Arizona or the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay has won five postseason contests in a row after prevailing in three road contests last January on the way to victory in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. That game was not technically considered a home game so Sunday's victory was the Bucs' first at home in the playoffs since the 2002 Divisional Round against San Francisco. The packed house, waving the red and white flags that have become tradition at Bucs' home playoff games, was in full throat from the beginning.

"I thought the crowd was huge," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "Guys were feeding off it, they were loud from start to finish and hopefully it will be even better next week."