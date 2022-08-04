Tampa Bay Buccaneers

How to Stream Bucs Preseason Games During 2022 Season: NFL Live Stream Options for Fans

NFL preseason action is back! Find out how to stream the action

Aug 04, 2022 at 09:42 AM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

The 2022 NFL Preseason looms and there are many streaming options to choose from for optimal viewing. It's August and the long drought without football is over. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason kicks off on August 13 against the Miami Dolphins, following two joint practices (August 10, 11) at the AdventHealth Training Center. Three full weeks of game action will ensue prior to the start of the 2022 regular season. Streaming an NFL preseason game is not like tuning into an NFL Sunday Prime Time matchup.

How to stream is here to help enthusiastic fans navigate the best ways to watch the 2022 preseason action! The preseason livestream is Driven by Hertz and all live preseason games are accessible in the app and on TV via WFLA to local and nearby markets including Tampa/St Pete, Orlando, Ft Myers, West Palm Beach Gainesville, Tallahassee, Mobile/Pensacola and Panama City Beach.

Preseason Week 1

Tampa Bay will begin its 2022 preseason with a home game at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark the 33rd all-time preseason meeting between the Buccaneers and Dolphins – the most against any opponent in Tampa Bay's franchise history.

Click here to watch on mobile browser

Preseason Week 2

In preseason Week 2, the Buccaneers will travel to face the Tennessee Titans, marking the third matchup between the two teams over the past five seasons. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on Saturday, August 20.

Click here to watch on mobile browser

Preseason Week 3

The Buccaneers will close out the 2022 preseason with a visit to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET. It will mark just the sixth preseason meeting between Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, and the first since 1989.

Click here to watch on mobile browser

All three of Tampa Bay's preseason contests will be aired locally on WFLA-TV – the Buccaneers' official home for preseason football – and 98Rock, the official radio partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

