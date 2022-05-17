Kyle Trask Drawing Important Reps in OTAs

This will really be a great couple of weeks here, the OTAs," said Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christensen. "We're going to put a priority on getting him reps and see what he's like. It's just hard to judge anyone until you get quality reps against a defense. That's one of our goals in this camp. We've got three other veteran guys, who really don't need a ton of it. So, we're going to get him a bunch of reps to get a good, good look at him. I think he continues to progress and I'm glad we didn't have to find out opening day this year. That gives us another year to keep developing him and see. This offseason, that's one of the priorities."

Bowles agreed that this is the right time to put a little extra focus on Trask's development. He will likely see some live action in the abbreviated preseason and the Buccaneers would like him to be as prepared as possible for that work so they can get an accurate read of his progress.

"I think it's very important," said Bowles of getting Trask a lot of snaps in May and June. "Anytime you've got a young guy that gets extra reps going into training camp and has a chance to play, you give it to him."

According to Brate, Trask got off to a good start on Tuesday. His growth was evident in how well he corralled his offensive teammates even though it was a constantly shifting cast of characters missing most of the Bucs' man skill-position weapons.

"I thought Kyle did a great job today," said Brate. "Obviously, it's tough – he's working with a whole new group of receivers and kind of different groups of offensive linemen. Getting all those guys on the same page, that's huge for the quarterback and I thought Kyle did an awesome job with that today. And he made a couple great throws."

Bowles thought Brate showed good poise on Tuesday and mostly got to the correct reads in his progressions, but he needed to study the tape to get a better feel for how well it went for the young passer. Brate knows it's early in the process for Trask but can already see a big jump by the quarterback since last spring.