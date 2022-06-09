After 'Challenging Decision,' Tom Brady is 100% Committed to Football

Brady has had a love affair with the sport since his youth, and he proved last season, at the age of 44, that he was still at the top of his game by leading the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes. So he still wants to play football and he still can play football, but what made the decision difficult was the knowledge that doing so would take a full-blown commitment, especially once training camp begins in late July. Brady only knows one way to approach the game…and he knows that it works.

"There are other significant, very important things that happen [in life], and I think when the football season starts, everybody knows that it is 100 percent football," he said. "It's just the way you have to be and it's a big commitment to make. Then in order to play every game, you have to train really hard, so I've got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment. To try to make those decisions has its challenges. It's not like it was when I was 25. I don't think any of us feel like we did when we were 25, but thankfully for good reasons there are parts where I am happy I'm not 25. Then there are other parts where I wish I felt like I was a little more like 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects and I'm just trying to navigate it the best way I can."

Obviously, the Buccaneers are thrilled that Brady chose to play in 2022 and chase another championship to pair with their one from the 2020 season. Even with a roster loaded with talent overall, Tampa Bay is clearly a more serious Super Bowl contender with Brady at the helm of its offense. And it goes beyond the 43 touchdowns and 5,000 yards; Brady's unwaveringly fanatical approach to preparation and health inspires the same sort of commitment from his teammates. The veteran quarterback didn't join the Bucs for voluntary OTAs in May but he quickly made his presence felt in practice this week, often urging his teammates to pick up the pace. He has joined Head Coach Todd Bowles in urging Buccaneer players to use the time between offseason workouts and the start of training camp wisely so they will be ready to go full-speed in late July.

"We know we've got six weeks of training camp, but I feel like it starts [now]," Brady said. "Obviously, the season has already started – you are competing every day out there. You're either getting better or you're getting worse. You're not going out there just to break a sweat, you are going out there to get things done. I think this should be, in my opinion, our best opportunity to play our best football because we've been together the longest. Why shouldn't it be? We know each other, we know the scheme, we've been through a lot of challenging circumstances in games and now we've got to go out there and execute it as well as we possibly can."

Unsurprisingly, Brady impressed the coaches and teammates with his work on the practice field despite not being present at the previous OTA workouts.

"He picked up where he left off at," said Bowles. "He got to see things on the first day, the second day he was sharp as a tack, and today he was sharp. So you can't say enough good things about him – his work ethic and what he brings to the team."

At some point, Brady will take that same work ethic into a new career, though he'll remain involved in the game he loves by stepping directly into the broadcast booth when he's done playing. Frankly, he could be preparing for that job right now if he hadn't changed his mind after 40 days of reflection. But now that that decision is made, it's all football.