Bucs Re-Sign Tandy, Release Carter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept one of their potential free agents from hitting the market, re-signing fifth-year safety Keith Tandy a day before the league's unrestricted free agency period was set to begin. However, the Buccaneers also added a name to the list of available players by releasing sixth-year linebacker Bruce Carter.
Tandy thus remains with the team that brought him into the league as a sixth-round draft pick in 2012. In the four years since, the former West Virginia standout has repeatedly demonstrated his value as a special teams contributor and occasional starter in the defensive backfield. Last year, for instance, Tandy not also provided depth and two starts at safety but also saw time in the nickel back role. A cornerback in college who moved to safety after arriving in Tampa, he has the coverage skills to help the defense in a variety of ways.
Overall, Tandy has played in 54 games over the past four seasons, recording 79 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played extensively in kick coverage, adding 14 special teams tackles. Last year, Tandy pitched in with 38 stops on defense, including four tackles for loss and his first career sack.
Carter signed a four-year contract with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent last March and was considered a top candidate to replace the departed Mason Foster at middle linebacker. However, rookie Kwon Alexander, a fourth-round pick out of LSU, turned in an outstanding training camp and preseason performance and won that job instead. Carter was primarily a reserve on the strongside for most of the season before starting three of the last four games at the MIKE spot. He finished the season with 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.