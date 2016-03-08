Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Re-Sign Tandy, Release Carter

A day before the start of the NFL's free agency period, the Bucs have re-signed one of their own in S Keith Tandy but also released LB Bruce Carter, one of their UFA signings from a year ago.

Mar 08, 2016 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

38-tandy.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept one of their potential free agents from hitting the market, re-signing fifth-year safety Keith Tandy a day before the league's unrestricted free agency period was set to begin. However, the Buccaneers also added a name to the list of available players by releasing sixth-year linebacker Bruce Carter.

NEWS: CHARLES JOHNSON VISITS BUCS

Tandy thus remains with the team that brought him into the league as a sixth-round draft pick in 2012. In the four years since, the former West Virginia standout has repeatedly demonstrated his value as a special teams contributor and occasional starter in the defensive backfield. Last year, for instance, Tandy not also provided depth and two starts at safety but also saw time in the nickel back role. A cornerback in college who moved to safety after arriving in Tampa, he has the coverage skills to help the defense in a variety of ways.

Overall, Tandy has played in 54 games over the past four seasons, recording 79 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He has also played extensively in kick coverage, adding 14 special teams tackles. Last year, Tandy pitched in with 38 stops on defense, including four tackles for loss and his first career sack.

Carter signed a four-year contract with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent last March and was considered a top candidate to replace the departed Mason Foster at middle linebacker. However, rookie Kwon Alexander, a fourth-round pick out of LSU, turned in an outstanding training camp and preseason performance and won that job instead. Carter was primarily a reserve on the strongside for most of the season before starting three of the last four games at the MIKE spot. He finished the season with 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, four quarterback pressures and two passes defensed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action
news

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front
news

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch
news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

How to Watch: Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Find out how to view the action

Bucs Promote Pat O'Connor, Put Mike Greene on IR

With a calf injury forcing DL Mike Greene to the injured reserve list, the Bucs signed Pat O'Connor off their practice squad to maintain depth along the defensive front

5 Bucs to Watch Against the Panthers in Week 13

The Buccaneers will take on the Panthers in Week 13, kicking off the docket of divisional foes on the 2023 slate. Here are five players to watch

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 1: White, David, Dean Ruled Out 

A look at Friday's final injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup 

Photos: Mike Evans Bowling Family Foundation 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation bowling event.

Photos: Mike Evans Catch for Christmas 

View photos from Wide Receiver Mike Evans Family Foundation Catch for Christmas event.

The Stretch Run Is Here | S.S. Mailbag

This week, Buccaneers fans have questions about playoff odds, the AdventHealth Training Center, the franchise's top quarterbacks and more

Updates: Bucs Will Rely on K.J. Britt, J.J. Russell at LB Against Panthers

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in December 2023

Week 13 Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers 

See which team is favored by league-wide experts 

2023 Game Preview: Panthers-Buccaneers, Week 13

The Bucs will try to climb back into the NFC South title race with a game against a Carolina team that has a new head coach, a promising rookie quarterback and some reinforcements on the way…Injury updates, series history, statistical leaders and more

Todd Bowles on Stopping Panthers Run Game, Ready for Division Rivalry | Press Conference 

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's Week 13 practice. HC Bowles gave an update on injuries and discussed key matchups ahead of the game on Sunday.

GiGi's Playhouse is the 'Greatest Blessing' for Dee Delaney & Deven Thompkins

Defensive Back Dee Delaney and Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins discuss GiGi's Playhouse, what it means to them & their family, and why it was important to represent the cause for "My Cause, My Cleats."

In Case You Missed It: December 1, 2023

Top Buccaneers' news ahead of Week 13 of the 2023 regular season

Continuing the Run Game vs. Carolina, Baker Mayfield's 'Toughness' | Tampa Two

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix dive into their aspects on the running back game vs. Colts, QB Baker Mayfield's toughness on and off the field and key matchups ahead of game vs. Panthers.

Bucs Cheerleaders Field Rehearsal | Panthers vs. Bucs 2023

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders field rehearsal for Panthers vs. Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 45-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2023 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers' players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Sunday 

Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Dave Canales Calls Mike Evans a 'First-Ballot Hall of Famer' | Press Conference

Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales spoke to the media after Thursday's Week 13 practice. OC Canales discussed the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers, TE Payne Durham's effort on the field and continuing to build off of RB Rachaad White's 100-yard rushing performance last week.

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 30: White Did Not Participate, Godwin Limited on Thursday

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of the Week 13 matchup

Calijah Kancey Wins Defensive Rookie of the Month, Mike Evans is a Red Zone Menace | Brianna's Blitz 

The latest news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they prepare for their Week 13 matchup against the Panthers
Advertising