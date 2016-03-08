Bucs Re-Sign Tandy, Release Carter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept one of their potential free agents from hitting the market, re-signing fifth-year safety Keith Tandy a day before the league's unrestricted free agency period was set to begin. However, the Buccaneers also added a name to the list of available players by releasing sixth-year linebacker Bruce Carter.

Tandy thus remains with the team that brought him into the league as a sixth-round draft pick in 2012. In the four years since, the former West Virginia standout has repeatedly demonstrated his value as a special teams contributor and occasional starter in the defensive backfield. Last year, for instance, Tandy not also provided depth and two starts at safety but also saw time in the nickel back role. A cornerback in college who moved to safety after arriving in Tampa, he has the coverage skills to help the defense in a variety of ways.