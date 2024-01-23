Bucs Retain 14 Practice Squad Players with Futures Contracts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season ended with a Divisional Round playoff loss in Detroit on Sunday, and that meant the end of the team's practice squad contracts. However, most of the players who were on that unit at season's end will be sticking around to start the 2024 offseason.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers re-signed 14 of its 16 practice squad players to reserve/futures contracts for the 2024 season. These contracts will take effect when the new league year begins in March. The players who got futures contracts were:

DL C.J. Brewer

T Silas Dzansi

OL Luke Haggard

CB Keenan Isaac

WR Cephus Johnson

RB Patrick Laird

S Richard LeCounte

WR Ryan Miller

CB Quandre Mosely

OLB Jose Ramirez

G Logan Stenberg

TE Tanner Taula

WR Raleigh Webb

TE David Wells

The contracts for the other two players among those 16, CB Derrek Pitts and DL Deadrin Senat, were allowed to expire, making them free agents.

The expansion of practice squads to 16 spots and the introduction of the game day elevation options in recent years has allowed teams more continuity and more flexibility with those players. Eight of the 16 players who finished the season on the Bucs' practice squad – Dzansi, Haggard, Johnson, LeCounte, Miller, Ramirez and Taula were signed in Week One and spent all 20 weeks on that crew. Two more – Isaac and Wells – were on either the active roster or the practice squad for all 20 weeks.