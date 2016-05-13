Bucs Rookie Club Bowls with Firefighters

Rookie players paired off with firefighters for a couple friendly games of bowling and a pizza lunch. The two groups were able to find common ground quickly as both are acclimating to new teams, and for some participants, a new city also.

"I think it's really cool to come out here and to meet people in the community since I'm new here," second-round pick Noah Spence said.

The Buccaneers Rookie Club is a longstanding program to engage the newest Bucs players in the local community through a variety of outreach activities. In 2015, rookies also participated in events that supported active and retired military, inspired underprivileged youth, and promoted health and wellness for local children.

The bowling event is in its second year. Rookie firefighter Natalee Allen was thankful for the chance to spend a laid back event with her colleagues and the Bucs players.