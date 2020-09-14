Miscues Doom Bucs in Tom Brady's Debut

"I thought the defense played well the whole second half," said Arians. "They got a bunch of three-and-outs and gave our offense a chance. But those two guys especially played really, really well from what I could watch."

The Buccaneers' defense got a stop on the opening possession after allowing one first down. ILB Devin White stopped TE Jared Cook in his tracks on a catch over the middle on third-and-eight, forcing a punt. The Buccaneers got their first shot starting at their own 15 after a Jaydon Mickens fair catch and Brady promptly drove his new team 85 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead halfway through the opening period.

Brady's first official pass was caught by WR Chris Godwin for a 29-yard gain and two pass-interference penalties helped the Bucs get deep into Saints territory. RB Ronald Jones ran five times on the drive, including a successful third-and-one conversion and a three-yarder that took it down to the Saints' two. From there, Brady did it himself, running a sneak between LG Ali Marpet and C Ryan Jensen to get the ball across the line.

That opening pattern repeated itself as the Bucs' defense got another quick stop after allowing one first down and Mickens fair caught the existing punt at the Bucs' 12. This time, however, Tampa Bay had to punt it back after a three-and-out, with Saints CB Janoris Jenkins dragging Scotty Miller down a foot short of the sticks on a third-and-nine slant.

The Saints took the ensuing drive into Buccaneers territory, with Brees converting a long third down on a 24-yard sideline pass to Cook, with the pass just eluding a leaping Jamel Dean. A 13-yard scramble by backup QB Taysom Hill and another third down catch by Cook helped get the ball into the red zone and Kamara scored from 12 yards out on a slow-developing screen pass on third-and-10.

The Saints got the ball right back two plays later when apparent miscommunication between Brady and Evans led to an easy interception in centerfield for S Marcus Williams. Williams returned it 17 yards to the Bucs' 35. A pass-interference call on S Jordan Whitehead on a near-interception by Murphy gave the Saints a first-and-goal at the six-yard line and Kamara ran it in on first down for his second touchdown of the game.

Two more successful third-and-one runs by Jones and a late shove by Marshon Lattimore that earned the Saints corner a personal foul call helped Tampa Bay get inside the Saints' 30 on the next drive but the Bucs came away empty. Brady was sacked on a third-down dropback and Ryan Succop's first field goal try as a Buccaneer, from 54 yards out, was blocked by DE Margus Hunt.

The Saints thus got to start at their own 45 and kept the drive alive just after the two-minute warning by virtue of Brees' excellent hard count. That bit of deception got the Buccaneers to jump early on fourth-and-two, and on the resulting first down WR Deonte Harris got 17 yards on a well-blocked screen. Brees induced another neutral-zone infraction and Thomas caught a slant out of the slot to get a first down at the 12, but the Bucs' defense held there. OLB Shaq Barrett's leaping deflection of a swing pass to Kamara was the key play, but the Saints still increased their lead to 10 points on Wil Lutz's 29-yard field goal with 44 seconds left in the half.

The Buccaneers got the ball to start the second half but quickly fell even farther behind when Jenkins jumped an out to WR Justin Watson and picked it off with a wide-open path to the end zone. Jenkins ran 36 yards untouched to make it 24-7.

Brady immediately took a deep shot to start the next drive and threw a perfect ball to Evans, with Marcus Williams having to resort to pass interference to prevent the completion. That 45-yard penalty was immediately followed by Jones' 21-yard run down to the nine, and Brady found a wide-open Howard in the end zone on the next snap to make it a 10-point game.

A pass-interference call on Carlton Davis helped the Saints get across midfield on the next possession but a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul forced a punt. Brees and company quickly got the ball back in Bucs territory with a defensive stop and a good punt return by Deonte Harris. However, Tampa Bay's defense got its first three-and-out, with Lavonte David following two straight TFLs with a quarterback hit for an incompletion.

The Bucs started the ensuing drive at their own 11 but moved 69 yards to set up Succop for a 38-yard field goal that made it a one-score game. A play-action 23-yard pass to Godwin on third-and-one was the drive's big play, and Scotty Miller also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty. After another quick defensive stop the Bucs got the ball back just before the start of the fourth quarter.

That drive ended quickly thanks in part to a Demario Davis sack, and the Saints followed with a scoring drive keyed by Cook's 46-yard catch on a pump-and-go down the left sideline. That got the ball to the Bucs' 15 and Brees finished the drive with a five-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders with 11:38 left.

Davis was flagged for a facemask penalty on the touchdown, which allowed the Saints to kick off from midfield. That turned into disaster for the visiting team as a pop-up kickoff by Thomas Morstead resulted in a turnover inside the Bucs' red zone. S Mike Edwards tried to make an over-the-shoulder catch of the short kick and ran into return man Jaydon Mickens, who was trying to settle under it near the sideline. The ball fell loose and was recovered by Saints WR Bennie Fowler at Tampa Bay's 18.