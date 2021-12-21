Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

New Orleans Got Pressure with Four | A Next Gen Look at Saints-Bucs

The Saints didn't need to send extra defenders at Tom Brady on Sunday night as they produced a very high pressure rate with a four-man rushing, forcing Brady into a number of difficult throws

Dec 21, 2021 at 08:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

NextGen

Among the matchups that looked good for the home team heading into Tampa Bay's game against New Orleans on Sunday night was the Buccaneers' offensive line against the Saints' defensive front. The Buccaneers came into the weekend with the NFL's best rate of sacks allowed per pass play (3.02%), while the Saints' pass rush was down at 19th in the same category on defense (6.32%). The Saints have some very talented defensive linemen but the pass rush results hadn't been as good as the year before, in part due to a rash of injuries up front.

In the end, however, that matchup tilted in favor of the visiting Saints and that was one of the reasons they were able to leave Raymond James Stadium with a shocking 9-0 whitewash of their division rivals. To say a shutout on Sunday night was unexpected is an understatement; the Buccaneers came into the game leading in the NFL in scoring and Tom Brady hadn't personally played in a shutout loss since 2006.

New Orleans pulled it off with suffocating defense, largely man-to-man, and that was aided immensely by the fact that the Saints didn't have to send extra pass-rushers in order to put pressure on Brady.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the Saints only brought extra pass-rushers on six of Brady's 52 dropbacks Sunday night. On five of those snaps, they only employed three pass-rushers, leaving 41 dropbacks on which the Bucs' blockers faced exactly four players trying to get to Brady. Of those 41 four-man rushes, 11 resulted in pressure on Brady and four resulted in sacks. All four of those sacks came on third downs, thus ending Buccaneer drives.

Those 11 pressures resulted in a pressure rate of 26.8%, easily the highest rate any opposing defense has been able to generate against the Buccaneers on four-man rushes this season. In none of the other 13 games did the opposition even exceed a 20.0% pressure rate under those circumstances, and no other team had gotten more than two sacks on non-blitzes against Tampa Bay all season.

Those four sacks weren't the only bad outcomes for Brady and the Buccaneers on those non-blitz pass rushes. Brady only completed 18 of the 37 passes that he got off against them (48.6%) for 154 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. That produces a passer rating of 48.7, which is by far Brady's worst against any team on four-man rushes all season. His previous low was 64.0 in a Week Four win at New Orleans; in six of those other 13 games his passer rating in that situation was above 100.

Obviously, there were other factors on Sunday night that led to the Buccaneers' offensive shutdown, most notably the rapid-fire losses of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette to injuries. Godwin, in particular, was the Bucs' most effective weapon before he sustained a torn ACL early in the second quarter, with six catches for 49 yards in that brief amount of playing time. The Bucs' young replacement receivers had difficulty getting separation on their routes which forced Brady to hold onto the ball a bit longer than usual. That particular effect wasn't outrageous; Brady's average time to throw against the Saints was 2.55 seconds, which was his third-highest such mark in any game but was only a bit higher than his full-season average of 2.50.

But the pressure definitely made a difference. Overall, Brady was pressured on 25.0% of his dropbacks on Sunday night. Only the Miami Dolphins, in a Week Five Bucs win, got to him more often with a 30.2% pressure rate. Overall this season, Brady has only been pressured on 15.6% of his dropbacks. But again, crucially, the Saints did this without blitzing. New Orleans only brought extra rushers 11.5% of the time, which is the second-lowest blitz figure for any of the Bucs' opposing defenses this year. Working hand in hand was that aforementioned Saints coverage, which was stellar throughout the night and forced Brady to try some very difficult throws. Of his 48 passes against the Saints, 25.0% were deemed to be thrown into "tight windows." That's the second-highest tight-window percentage for Brady in any game this season and close to double his overall percentage of 14.0% on the year.

When coaches say that rush and coverage go hand in hand, this is what they mean. And when the first half of that equation can be achieved with only four pass-rushers, the second half is going to have a much easier time providing that blanket coverage. It certainly worked for New Orleans on Sunday night.

Related Content

news

B.P. Big Play Breakdown | A Next Gen Look at Bills-Bucs

Tom Brady had outstanding protection on the final play of the Bucs' overtime win over Buffalo and Breshad Perriman ran faster than ever to take it all the way to the house
news

Chris Godwin Does It All | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Falcons

Chris Godwin's record-setting performance in Atlanta on Sunday emphasized what has made him so valuable to the Buccaneers' offense for years: his versatility
news

Mike Edwards Finds a New Gear | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Colts

On the play that saved Tampa Bay's 38-31 win over Indianapolis on Sunday, safety Mike Edwards ran faster and farther than he had on any other play this season
news

Early Success on Monday Night | A Next Gen Look at Giants-Bucs

The Buccaneers started Monday night's game with 17 straight "successful plays" and eventually rolled up their usual amount of passing yards by taking what the Giants were giving on defense
news

Heinicke Handles the Pressure | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Football Team

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke led his time to victory over the Buccaneers in Week 10 despite taking five sacks, in large part because he performed well when the Bucs brought extra pass-rushers
news

Three Receivers, Three Approaches | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

The Saints' defense had differing strategies to stop Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Tyler Johnson on Sunday, though none were fully effective
news

Brady & Evans Press Go | A Next Gen Look at Bears-Bucs

Tom Brady and Mike Evans put the dagger in Sunday on the best go route they've dialed up all season, one that took a perfect throw to make a low-percentage play work to perfection
news

Tom Brady Thrives in the Middle | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Eagles

With a quick average release and a willingness to work the middle and shallow zones, Tom Brady accomplished yet another career first, with Next Gen Stats helping to illustrate how good his performance was
news

Breaking Down Brown's Big Play | A Next Gen Look at Dolphins-Bucs

WR Antonio Brown turned in the Buccaneers' longest touchdown of the season on Sunday against the Miami, and Next Gen Stats illuminate how Brown turned it into a much bigger than expected
news

Devin White Leads Rush to NE Backfield | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Patriots

ILB Devin White and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka were instrumental in the Bucs' successful effort to ramp up their pass rush in Week Four, and when they did hurry Mac Jones they did it at an extremely quick pace
news

Bucs Passing Game Has Quick Aggression | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Rams

The Bucs have given Tom Brady time to throw and he's responded with an efficient quick passing game as well as an ability to consistently hit open men in the intermediate range
Advertising