Turning Point: Saints' Third-Down Turnaround

Week Three Turning Point: Alvin Kamara's Third-Down Run Leads to Saints' First Touchdown

Outcome: New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

Lead Changes/Ties:

· Saints kick a field goal (Wil Lutz) at 3:58 of the first quarter for a 3-0 lead

· Buccaneers score a touchdown (Chris Godwin reception) at 0:10 of the first quarter for a 7-3 lead

· Saints score a touchdown (Michael Thomas reception) at 10:13 of the second quarter for a 10-7 lead

· Buccaneers kick a field goal (Matt Gay) at 5:33 of the second quarter for a 10-10 tie

· Saints score a touchdown (Jared Cook reception) at 0:32 of the second quarter for a 17-10 lead

Tampa Bay won the game-opening coin flip and took the ball but still started out on the underdog side of the win probability chart, with the Saints at 59.2%. They stayed there and saw their percentages go down for most of the first quarter before Chris Godwin's 26-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in that period. That bumped the line on the win probability chart over into the Bucs' favor, though only at 51.5%, and that didn't last long.

The Saints began driving towards midfield on the ensuing possession and the chart almost immediately flipped back in their favor. Even when facing a third-and-seven at their own 40, the Saints were still given a 53.0% chance of winning. That jumped immediately to 58.4% after that third down was successfully converted.

Strangely, though, the odds inched back into the Bucs' favor even as New Orleans' drive continued. And when Jordan Whitehead stopped quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on a scramble to the Bucs 16, Tampa Bay became favorites by 54.5%. Presumably the possibility that Tampa Bay's defense would force a field goal attempt and thus hold onto the lead made the situation brighter for the visiting team.

However, Bridgewater handed off to Kamara on the next play, with the Saints needing two yards to move the chains, and Kamara got just enough to make it happen. Just like that, the win probability chart swung back into the Saints' good graces, as they were considered to have a 59.9% chance of winning with a first down at the Bucs' 14. Bridgewater hit Thomas for a 14-yard touchdown on the next play and that number surged to 64.6%. The line would not favor the Buccaneers for the rest of the day, even though they did come back and tie the game at 10-10 five minutes later.

That field goal by Matt Gay reduced the Saints' win probability to 53.5%, but that's as low as it would go. New Orleans scored a touchdown just before and just after halftime, and the resulting 14-point lead had their win probability all the way up to 87.5%. Even when Peyton Barber scored to make it a one-touchdown game again, the Saints' number only dropped to 73.5%.