An NFL First: Buccaneers to Battle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a groundbreaking game in Munich, Germany on Sunday, November 13.

The Buccaneers and Seahawks will kick off their Week 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. local time, which will be 9:30 a.m. in the U.S. Eastern time zone. The site for the contest is Allianz Arena, a 75,000-seat stadium that is home to FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga.

Fans can register their interest in attending the game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks and sign up to receive additional information at www.nfl.com/munich.

The NFL announced the details for all of its International Series games on Wednesday. The league's entire 2022 schedule will be revealed during a prime-time show on NFL Network on Thursday, May 12.

This is the fourth time the Buccaneers will take part in the NFL's International Series of games, which has now expanded into a third host country. The Bucs have played in London, England three times (2009, 2011 and 2019), twice at Wembley Stadium and once at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All previous International Series games have taken place in London or Mexico City, Mexico.

Tampa Bay was one of four teams granted access to Germany as a new International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in December. In all, 26 teams were granted IHMAs in eight different countries. The IHMA initiative and the International Series are not directly linked; however, the NFL indicated that it would make an effort to schedule teams for International Series games in their own IHMAs, as is the case with the Buccaneers this year.