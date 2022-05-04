An NFL First: Buccaneers to Battle Seahawks in Munich on Nov. 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in a groundbreaking game in Munich, Germany on Sunday, November 13.
The Buccaneers and Seahawks will kick off their Week 10 battle at 3:30 p.m. local time, which will be 9:30 a.m. in the U.S. Eastern time zone. The site for the contest is Allianz Arena, a 75,000-seat stadium that is home to FC Bayern Munich of the Bundesliga.
Fans can register their interest in attending the game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks and sign up to receive additional information at www.nfl.com/munich.
The NFL announced the details for all of its International Series games on Wednesday. The league's entire 2022 schedule will be revealed during a prime-time show on NFL Network on Thursday, May 12.
This is the fourth time the Buccaneers will take part in the NFL's International Series of games, which has now expanded into a third host country. The Bucs have played in London, England three times (2009, 2011 and 2019), twice at Wembley Stadium and once at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. All previous International Series games have taken place in London or Mexico City, Mexico.
Tampa Bay was one of four teams granted access to Germany as a new International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in December. In all, 26 teams were granted IHMAs in eight different countries. The IHMA initiative and the International Series are not directly linked; however, the NFL indicated that it would make an effort to schedule teams for International Series games in their own IHMAs, as is the case with the Buccaneers this year.
Germany has a strong existing NFL fan base and German fans will be treated to an intriguing matchup when the Buccaneers and Seahawks visit. Tampa Bay, led by seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, won Super Bowl LV at the end of the 2020 season and tied for the NFL's best regular-season record at 13-4 in 2021. The Buccaneers lost to the eventual-champion Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round last season but are considered prime contenders once again after Tom Brady elected to return for a third season and several key free agents followed suit by re-signing with the team.
The Seahawks missed the playoffs for the first time in four years in 2021 but have had a winning record nine of the past 10 seasons and have been to the playoffs 12 of the past 15 years. Seattle traded long-time starting quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver in the offseason but loaded up for another postseason run in the 2022 NFL Draft with star offensive tackle Charles Cross, edge rusher Boye Mafe and prolific running back Kenneth Walker. Seattle went 12-4 in 2020 and won a very competitive NFC West Division.
Brady, who led the NFL in both passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43) last season, will face a Seattle secondary led by the playmaking veteran safety duo of Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams. Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and rookie running back Rachaad White will be challenged by a Seahawks run defense that ranked second in the NFL by allowing just 3.80 yards per carry in 2021.
Seattle's talented receiver corps is led by Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, who combined for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago. With former Bronco Drew Lock presumably at the helm, those two pass-catchers and tight end Noah Fant will test a Buccaneer secondary led by cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. Davis has led the NFL in pass breakups over the past three sesaons while Winfield needed just two seasons in the NFL to emerge as a star, as he made his first Pro Bowl in 2021.
The Seahawks could have two rookies starting at offensive tackle by November – Cross, the ninth-overall pick in the draft, and third-rounder Abraham Lucas – and they will have their hands full against a powerful Buccaneers defensive front. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (37.5 sacks over the past three seasons and interior lineman Vita Vea are both coming off Pro Bowl campaigns and they are joined up front by the Bucs' first picks in each of the last two drafts, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Logan Hall. Meanwhile, Devin White and Lavonte David – one of the best off-ball linebacker pairings in the NFL – will face a loaded Seattle backfield featuring not only the rookie Walker but former first-rounder Rashaad Penny and proven veteran Chris Carson.