Bucs Sign T Kendell Mack

T Kendall Mack had two previous stints with New England before joining the Bucs on Friday





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have signed free agent T Kendell Mack to a one-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Mack signed with New England as an undrafted free agent last season after a four-year career at Auburn. He was placed on injured reserve during training camp, then waived on September 5, 1999. Mack was then re-signed by the Patriots this past January and waived again on May 19.

Mack entered Auburn as a DT but moved to offensive line during his redshirt freshman season. He played in seven games with one start as a senior, after playing in 13 games his junior season. Mack also played as a reserve on the Tigers basketball team during the 1997-98 season.