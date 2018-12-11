Bucs Spread TDs Around Like Few Teams in NFL History

Finally, Mike Evans continues to be on pace to break the Buccaneers' single-season record for receiving yards after catching four passes for 86 yards against the Saints. That improved his total through 13 games to 1,207 yards, which is his own second-best mark after a 1,321-yard campaign in 2016. Evans moved just past his own 2015 total to take over eighth place on the team's all-time single-season receiving yardage list. If he maintains his current pace of 92.85 yards per game he will break Mark Carrier's record, which has stood for nearly three decades.