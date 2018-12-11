Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Spread TDs Around Like Few Teams in NFL History

Cam Brate's two touchdowns against the Saints made him the seventh player on the team to score five times this year, a rare accomplishment. Also, Brate and Jameis Winston form a prolific duo.

Dec 11, 2018 at 09:45 AM

The New Orleans Saints scored 25 unanswered points to erase a 14-3 deficit and defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 28-14, on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Before that rally, the Bucs had built their 11-point lead through the always fruitful connection between quarterback Jameis Winston and tight end Cam Brate.

Winston finished a 75-yard game-opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brate near the front right pylon on third-and-nine. Later, after an Adarius Taylor interception gave the Buccaneers a scoring opportunity just before halftime, Winston fired another third-down scoring pass to the fourth-year tight end, this one in the back middle of the end zone from the one-yard line.

Those two scores gave Brate six touchdowns on the season and emphasized once again the egalitarian nature of Tampa Bay's offense in 2018. Brate became the seventh different Buccaneer player to score at least five touchdowns this season, and that is a feat few NFL teams have ever accomplished. In fact, the 2018 Bucs are just the fifth team to feature seven different players with five or more touchdowns each.

Buccaneers vs. Saints | Week 14 Game Photos

View photos from the Bucs' Week 14 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

LB Kevin Minter, No. 41
1 / 57

LB Kevin Minter, No. 41

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94
2 / 57

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94

WR Bobo Wilson, No. 85 and WR Adam Humphries, No. 10
3 / 57

WR Bobo Wilson, No. 85 and WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
4 / 57

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
5 / 57

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

Bucs vs. Saints
6 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25
7 / 57

RB Peyton Barber, No. 25

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10
8 / 57

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10
9 / 57

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

Bucs vs. Saints
10 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
11 / 57

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
12 / 57

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

CB Josh Shaw, No. 30
13 / 57

CB Josh Shaw, No. 30

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
14 / 57

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
15 / 57

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94
16 / 57

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24
17 / 57

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24

Bucs vs. Saints
18 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
19 / 57

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94
20 / 57

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94

TE Anthony Auclair, No. 82
21 / 57

TE Anthony Auclair, No. 82

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
22 / 57

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90
23 / 57

DE Jason Pierre-Paul, No. 90

CB Javien Elliott, No. 35 and LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53
24 / 57

CB Javien Elliott, No. 35 and LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53

Bucs vs. Saints
25 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
26 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
27 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
28 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

DT Gerald McCoy, No. 93
29 / 57

DT Gerald McCoy, No. 93

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31
30 / 57

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

Bucs vs. Saints
31 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
32 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
33 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
34 / 57

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

Bucs vs. Saints
35 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
36 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
37 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
38 / 57

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84
39 / 57

TE Cameron Brate, No. 84

LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53
40 / 57

LB Adarius Taylor, No. 53

Bucs vs. Saints
41 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

Bucs vs. Saints
42 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94
43 / 57

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94

Bucs vs. Saints
44 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31
45 / 57

S Jordan Whitehead, No. 31

Bucs vs. Saints
46 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
47 / 57

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

Bucs vs. Saints
48 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24
49 / 57

CB Brent Grimes, No. 24

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
50 / 57

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

Bucs vs. Saints
51 / 57

Bucs vs. Saints

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
52 / 57

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

LB Lavonte David, No. 54
53 / 57

LB Lavonte David, No. 54

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3
54 / 57

QB Jameis Winston, No. 3

WR Mike Evans, No. 13
55 / 57

WR Mike Evans, No. 13

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94
56 / 57

DE Carl Nassib, No. 94

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10
57 / 57

WR Adam Humphries, No. 10

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Teams with Seven Different Players with 5+ Touchdowns in the Same Season, NFL History

·    2018 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TE Cam Brate (6), WR Mike Evans (6), RB Peyton Barber (5), WR Chris Godwin (5), TE O.J. Howard (5), WR Adam Humphries (5), WR DeSean Jackson (5)

·    2012 New England Patriots: RB Stevan Ridley (12), TE Rob Gronkowski (11), RB Danny Woodhead (7), WR Wes Welker (6), WR Julian Edelman (5), TE Aaron Hernandez (5), WR Brandon Lloyd (5)

·    2011 New Orleans Saints: TE Jimmy Graham (11), RB Darren Sproles (10), WR Lance Moore (8), WR Marques Colston (8), WR Robert Meachem (6), RB Pierre Thomas (6), RB Mark Ingram (5)

·    2010 New England Patriots: RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis (13), TE Rob Gronkowski (10), WR Wes Welker (7), TE Aaron Hernandez (6), RB Danny Woodhead (6), WR Deion Branch (5), WR Brandon Tate (5)

·    1983 Dallas Cowboys: RB Tony Dorsett (9), FB Ron Springs (8), WR Tony Hill (7), TE Doug Cosbie (6), RB Timmy Newsome (6), WR Drew Pearson (5), QB Danny White (5)

Brate has now caught six or more touchdown passes in each of the last three seasons. He is one of only five players in the NFL who can currently make that claim, and the only tight end in the group.

NFL Players with 6+ Touchdown Receptions Each of the Last Three Seasons, NFL

Untitled-1

Brate has a total of 20 touchdown receptions since the start of 2016, when he began playing regularly. That is second among all NFL tight ends in that span. He has scored those 20 touchdowns on 130 receptions, giving him a much higher percentage of TD grabs among his overall catches than any of the other tight ends in the top six.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL Tight Ends, 2016-18

Untitled-2

Brate also scored three touchdowns in 23 catches as a first-year player in 2015, giving him a total of 23 in his career. His two TDs against New Orleans on Sunday pulled him into a tie for eighth place in that category in Buccaneers history.

Most Career Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Untitled-3

Brate has scored on 14.94% of his career receptions, the second-highest rate in franchise history among all players with at least 50 catches. The only player higher than him on the list is his current teammate and fellow tight end, O.J. Howard (now on injured reserve).

Highest Rate of Touchdowns Among Career Receptions, Buccaneers History (Min. 50 Receptions)

Untitled-4

All but three of Brate's 23 career touchdown catches have been on passes thrown by Winston. Winston has now thrown exactly 20 touchdown passes to both Brate and Evans, which has both of those pairs on the verge of becoming the most prolific scoring duos in team history. The Winston-Brate and Winston-Evans connections are already tied for third-most touchdown passes in Buc annals. Winston and Brate have already combined for more touchdowns than any other QB-TE duo in team history.

Buccaneer Duos with the Most Career Touchdown Connections

Untitled-5

(* Seasons in which the two players' Buccaneer careers overlapped.)

By tossing both of those scoring aerials in Brate's direction, Winston extended his team record for touchdown passes to 83. He has 14 on the season in eight games and six starts. Fellow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown 17 touchdown passes this year in eight games and seven starts. Together, Winston and Fitzpatrick have accounted for 31 touchdown tosses, which is a new single-season franchise record for the Buccaneers as a team.

Most Touchdown Passes, Buccaneers Team, Single Season

Untitled-6

(All players who threw a touchdown pass in that season are listed.)

With three games to go, the Buccaneers and their passing attack, which is ranked first in the NFL at 331.4 net yards per game, are close to breaking the franchise single-season record in that category, as well. Tampa Bay is likely to get that record next Sunday in Baltimore, as they go into their Week 15 contest needing just 29 more yards to get there.

Most Net Passing Yards, Buccaneers Team, Single Season

Untitled-7

(All players who recorded passing yards in that season are listed, in descending order of most gross yards.)

Finally, Mike Evans continues to be on pace to break the Buccaneers' single-season record for receiving yards after catching four passes for 86 yards against the Saints. That improved his total through 13 games to 1,207 yards, which is his own second-best mark after a 1,321-yard campaign in 2016. Evans moved just past his own 2015 total to take over eighth place on the team's all-time single-season receiving yardage list. If he maintains his current pace of 92.85 yards per game he will break Mark Carrier's record, which has stood for nearly three decades.

Most Receiving Yards, Single Season, Buccaneers History

Untitled-8

Related Content

news

Devin White Does It All in 2020 Postseason

Super Bowl Data Crunch, Defense: Bucs ILB Devin White put together a postseason stat line never seen before while Ndamukong Suh became the first player with a postseason sack for four different teams…That and much more
news

TD Time for Tommy and Gronky

Super Bowl Data Crunch, Offense: Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are now the most prolific touchdown duo in NFL postseason history…Plus, the Bucs have nearly matched the all-time record for Super Bowl wins of 20-plus points, and much more
news

Shaq Barrett Channels Warren Sapp in Lambeau Victory

Data Crunch: OLB Shaquil Barrett had three sacks Sunday, matching a record set by Hall of Famer Warren Sapp in the same venue…Plus, Cam Brate and Leonard Fournette moved to the top of a couple Bucs playoff lists, and much more
news

Sean Murphy-Bunting Matches a Ronde Barber Feat

Data Crunch: CB Sean Murphy-Bunting picked off a pass in a second consecutive postseason game, joining Ronde Barber as the only Bucs to do that…Also, Tampa Bay's current road win streak is its best ever
news

For Tom Brady, Postseason Means New Round of Records

Data Crunch: Tom Brady added a Buccaneers chapter to his incredible postseason history in Saturday's Wild Card win at Washington, and Mike Evans broke a long-standing record for Tampa Bay receivers
news

Mike Evans Hits First Domino as Bucs Records Fall

Data Crunch: Mike Evans, Tom Brady, Ryan Succop and the Bucs' offense as a whole took down a series of team records and reached other statistical landmarks in the 2020 regular-season finale
news

Tom Brady is Perfect & Mike Evans Closes In

Data Crunch: Tom Brady now has as many "perfect games" as any quarterback in NFL history, while Evans' big day in Detroit has him on the verge of a one-of-a-kind accomplishment
news

Bucs Launch Latest, Greatest Comeback in Team History

Data Crunch: The Bucs have never trailed by 17 or more points as late in the game as they did Sunday and still won…Prolific second halves by Tom Brady and Devin White helped the Bucs stage that comeback
news

Tom Brady Hits 30…Again

Data Crunch: QB Tom Brady is closing in on the Buccaneers' TD pass record as he reaches 30 in a season for the eighth time…Also, the Bucs defied time-of-possession odds to get the win on Sunday
news

Mike Evans Closes In On Alstott, Wilder, Brown, Own Record

Data Crunch: With his 11th career multi-touchdown game, WR Mike Evans put himself on the verge of breaking several franchise records…Plus, notable achievements for Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David, among others
news

Mike Evans Finds Paydirt Again

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans is closing in on his own team record after scoring his ninth touchdown on Monday night…Also, Cam Brate moved up another notch on the franchise list for receptions by a tight end
news

Ronald Jones Joins Fantastic Four

Data Crunch: Ronald Jones' 98-yard touchdown jaunt Sunday is one of the four longest runs in NFL history…Plus, Justin Watson pulled off a unique feat and the Bucs had their first-ever 300-200 game
Advertising