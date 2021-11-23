Tampa Bay Buccaneers Support Local Small Businesses in Collaboration with Tampa Bay's Chamber of Commerce

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today that they have teamed up with Tampa Bay's Chamber of Commerce to highlight small businesses located throughout the Tampa/St. Petersburg area. Starting next week, five annual recipients, representing five different categories, will be rewarded and recognized on behalf of their businesses. This program will build upon the Tampa Bay Chamber's Small Business of the Year Program and incorporate annual luncheons, gameday recognition, and a $5,000 grant for each recipient.

Along with the grants provided by the Buccaneers, Small Business of the Year Program recipients will be able to leverage Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready program. Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready is a free online learning program designed to give small business owners the tools to succeed in today's digital economy. The program's end goal is to help address barriers created by digital exclusion by providing a range of courses, live learning workshops, one-to-one coaching sessions, and access to additional grants.

"We are always eager and excited to help promote small businesses in our region. The opportunity to get the word out about programs like Verizon Small Business Digital Ready and partner with the Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce to shine a light on these extraordinary businesses is a source of pride for our entire organization. We look forward to recognizing all of the winners and welcoming the recipients to our future events," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford.

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a key program under Citizen Verizon, the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental, and social advancement.

Small Business of the Year Program winners will also be named the guests of honor at two luncheons, including the Bucs Annual Kickoff luncheon. In addition, recipients will have an opportunity to attend the Annual Chamber Banquet that will officially launch in 2022. Each recipient will additionally receive a VIP gameday experience, including in-game acknowledgment, and a customized Buccaneers football.

Below is a list of this year's winners and their respective category. The first recipient was recognized during the Buccaneers Monday night matchup against the New York Giants.

Startup Category Winner:

TBBW

Bridgette Bello

327 11th Avenue N., Suite 100

5-20 Category Winner:

Decker Therapy Services, LLC.

Deborah Magers

21-50 Category Winner:

Gulf Tile Distributors of Florida

Stefanie Parrott

51-250 Category Winner:

Buddy Brew

Dave Ward

Outstanding Small Business Leader:

Vistage Florida/Arnhym & Associates