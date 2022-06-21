Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

After 11 brilliant seasons, including the last two with the Buccaneers, tight end Rob Gronkowski will hang up his cleats after winning four Super Bowl rings and recording more than 10,000 yards and 100 touchdowns, playoffs included

Jun 21, 2022 at 07:33 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

D-22-006-2022-Social-&-Web-Graphics-Gronk-Retirement-Graphics_16x9 (1)

Start the Hall of Fame countdown for Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, came out of a brief retirement in 2020 to add an impressive new chapter to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now he's hanging up his cleats once again. He announced on Instagram on Tuesday that his playing days are over.

The Buccaneers are left grateful for the two outstanding seasons Gronkowski gave the team, which included the franchise's second Super Bowl championship.

"Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building," said General Manager Jason Licht. "He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career. It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game. While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career."

Gronkowski teamed up with quarterback Tom Brady for all 11 of his NFL campaigns, the first nine (2010-18) in New England, a tenure that produced three Super Bowl championships. He walked away from the game following the 2018 season due to an overall accumulation of injuries but chose to return when Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Tampa Bay gained his rights by sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Patriots.

Brady also briefly "retired" after the 2021 season but 40 days later announced that he would in fact continue playing for the Buccaneers in 2022, which is the final year of his current contract. That likely made Gronkowski's decision more difficult, and he spent more than three months contemplating whether or not to continue playing after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

Gronkowski made five Pro Bowls and was a four-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro during his nine seasons in New England. Following his year away from the game, which allowed him to rebound from the aforementioned injuries, Gronkowski immediately returned to being one of the NFL's most productive tight ends.

Over his two seasons with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski caught an even 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns in 28 games. He added another 17 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in six playoff contests, including two scores in Super Bowl LV, helping the Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9.

In 2020, Gronkowski played in a career-high 20 games, playoffs included, marking the first time he had finished a season without missing at least one game since 2011, his second year in the league. He was sidelined for most of six games last year due to ribs and back injuries but still averaged 66.8 receiving yards per game. That ranked third among all NFL tight ends last year, trailing only Baltimore's Mark Andrews (80.1) and Kansas City's Travis Kelce (70.3). Gronkowski's average of 14.6 yards per catch in 2021 also ranked third among all tight ends with at least 20 catches, as his career-long ability to work the seams downfield remained strong.

Gronkowski also remained a force as a blocker, which is why he was the team's most active tight end in each of his two seasons in Tampa. He played a whopping 1,036 offensive snaps in 2020, playoffs included, and was on the field for 77% of the team's plays. No other Buccaneer tight end saw the field for more than half of the snaps. Last year, he was involved on 80% of the offensive snaps when he was active, and that includes one contest in New Orleans when he tried to return from his initial ribs injury but had to sit after just six plays.

Best Photos of Rob Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Career | 2020-2022

View the top pictures of Rob Gronkowski from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 122

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 04, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 122

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 122

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 122

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Buccaneers lost the game 20-19. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 18, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 38-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 122

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game 45-20. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers 45-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 122

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Buccaneers 45-20. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 122

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 25-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 08, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 38-3. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 122

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 122

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 122

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 122

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 15, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 46-23. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 23, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 29, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers lost the game, 27-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 26-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 122

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 122

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 122

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 122

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 26, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The Buccaneers won the game, 47-7. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 122

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 03, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 44-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 122

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 122

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 122

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 24, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel after the NFC Championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 122

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 122

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 122

TAMPA, FL - February 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 122

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccanerers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-9. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 2021 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 122

TAMPA, FL - August 14, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 122

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 14, 2021 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11, Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Bengals won the game, 19-14. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 122

HOUSTON, TX - August 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers arrives before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 122

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 23-16. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 and Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during 'Tommy & Gronky' shot at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jason Parkhurst/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes a football during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes a football during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-29. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 122

TAMPA, FL - September 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spikes the ball after a touchdown during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 122

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 48-25. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 122

INGLEWOOD, CA - September 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 122

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Rams won the game 34-24. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 122

TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 122

TAMPA, FL - October 27, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 122

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 122

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 122

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 30-10. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - November 28, 2021 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate the game-winning touchdown during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 122

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 38-31. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Nickelodeon Slimetime NVP Award at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 122

TAMPA, FL - December 01, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Nickelodeon Slimetime NVP Award at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 02, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 122

TAMPA, FL - December 02, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 122

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 05, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium The Buccaneers won the game, 30-17. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee trophy during media after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 08, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 presents Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee trophy during media after practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
98 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 09, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
99 / 122

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
100 / 122

TAMPA, FL - December 12, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game in overtime, 33-27. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivers Christmas gifts to teammates as "Santa Gronk" at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
101 / 122

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 22, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivers Christmas gifts to teammates as "Santa Gronk" at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
102 / 122

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 26, 2021 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 32-6. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
103 / 122

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
104 / 122

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
105 / 122

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - January 02, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 28-24. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
106 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
107 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
108 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
109 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
110 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
111 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 09, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 41-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
112 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 and Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
113 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
115 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
116 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
117 / 122

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 / 122

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
119 / 122

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-15. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
120 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
121 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
122 / 122

TAMPA, FL - January 23, 2022 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Rams won the game, 30-27. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronkowski will first be eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2027. His résumé will surely make him a strong first-ballot consideration.

Gronkowski's career regular-season totals include 621 receptions for 9,286 and 92 touchdowns. Only Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe produced more receiving yards by a tight end in league history. Gronkowski's totals soar well past the 10,000-yard and 100-touchdown marks when his incredible postseason work is included.

Gronkowski has essentially played another season-plus of football in the postseason en route to winning four Super Bowl rings. In 22 playoff contests he has amassed 98 receptions for 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns. His 15 postseason touchdown receptions trail only Jerry Rice's 22 in the league's all-time annals.

Gronkowski never played an NFL season that didn't end with his team in the playoffs. Had he chosen to return for the 2022 season, he would have remained an integral part of the Bucs offense as they chased yet another postseason berth. Now Brady and the Buccaneers will have to chase that goal without Gronkowski, as the Hall of Fame-bound tight end moves on to other pursuits.

