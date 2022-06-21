Rob Gronkowski Announces His Retirement

Start the Hall of Fame countdown for Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski, one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history, came out of a brief retirement in 2020 to add an impressive new chapter to his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but now he's hanging up his cleats once again. He announced on Instagram on Tuesday that his playing days are over.

The Buccaneers are left grateful for the two outstanding seasons Gronkowski gave the team, which included the franchise's second Super Bowl championship.

"Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building," said General Manager Jason Licht. "He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career. It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game. While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career."

Gronkowski teamed up with quarterback Tom Brady for all 11 of his NFL campaigns, the first nine (2010-18) in New England, a tenure that produced three Super Bowl championships. He walked away from the game following the 2018 season due to an overall accumulation of injuries but chose to return when Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020. Tampa Bay gained his rights by sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Patriots.

Brady also briefly "retired" after the 2021 season but 40 days later announced that he would in fact continue playing for the Buccaneers in 2022, which is the final year of his current contract. That likely made Gronkowski's decision more difficult, and he spent more than three months contemplating whether or not to continue playing after becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.

Gronkowski made five Pro Bowls and was a four-time first-team Associated Press All-Pro during his nine seasons in New England. Following his year away from the game, which allowed him to rebound from the aforementioned injuries, Gronkowski immediately returned to being one of the NFL's most productive tight ends.