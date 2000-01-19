Bucs to Leave from Raymond James Stadium

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will depart for St. Louis, site of the NFC Championship Game, on Friday, January 21, at 2:00 p.m. Fans who wish to send the team off personally can do so at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs' departure point.

Fans who come to Raymond James Stadium for the sendoff may park in Lot 6D, just to the south of the stadium on the corner of Himes Avenue and Tom McEwen Boulevard. Lot 6D will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Fans will then be directed to waiting areas at Entrance B of the stadium.