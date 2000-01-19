Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to Leave from Raymond James Stadium

Jan 19, 2000 at 08:21 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will depart for St. Louis, site of the NFC Championship Game, on Friday, January 21, at 2:00 p.m. Fans who wish to send the team off personally can do so at Raymond James Stadium, the Bucs' departure point.

Fans who come to Raymond James Stadium for the sendoff may park in Lot 6D, just to the south of the stadium on the corner of Himes Avenue and Tom McEwen Boulevard. Lot 6D will open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday morning. Fans will then be directed to waiting areas at Entrance B of the stadium.

"Fan support is always great," said LB Hardy Nickerson. "Hopefully, we can go out there and make our fans proud. They were great when we won the division; hopefully, we can come back with an NFC championship this time."

