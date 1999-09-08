Bucs to Participate in 'Play Football' Youth Program

WHAT: On Tuesday, September 14, Several Buccaneers players will participate in the NFL s "Play Football" Day by coaching a flag football game at the West Tampa Boys & Girls Club. The game will signify the kickoff of the Boys & Girls Clubs flag football season.

"Play Football" Day will also commence on September 14 at the White House when NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue will meet with Vice President Al Gore to announce the league`s commitment to provide high quality after-school and weekend community-based programs for kids. The NFL will carry out the "Play Football" campaign throughout the month of September by holding football clinics at community organizations around the country in an effort to reinforce for parents the values the game of football teaches children.