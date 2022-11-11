Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady in Germany: 'This Is a Very Important Game for Us'

The Buccaneers are helping the NFL's efforts to expand the game globally as they prepare to face the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but the contest also comes at a critical juncture for Tampa Bay

Nov 11, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks at Munich's Allianz Arena on Sunday in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany. It's an important game for the NFL, which continues its efforts to spread America's most popular sport around the globe.

The Buccaneers' know that effort is important and are glad to be a part of it, but this game would have been a crucial one for them whether it was played in Tampa, Seattle or overseas. The Bucs have struggled more than expected, particularly on offense, and are around the midway point of the season with a 4-5 record, albeit one that is good enough for first place in the division. Tampa Bay broke a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a thrilling comeback win over the Rams and now hope they can use that outcome as a turning point for a season that still has championship aspirations. They want to 'stack' some wins, and that seems particularly with the bye week waiting on the Bucs' flight back over the Atlantic Sunday night.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing, and that's for a number of different reasons," said quarterback Tom Brady at a packed press conference on the FC Bayern Campus Friday afternoon. "This is a very important game for us. We have a bye week after this and it gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at, and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 then 4-6. So we've got to just win this game and it will take care of that, but Seattle's going to challenge us. They have very talented players, good skill players, they're great on defense, they're creating a lot of sacks and turnovers. It's a very good team and it's going to be a very tough, hard-nosed game."

In contrast to the Bucs' struggles, the Seahawks are riding a four-game winning streak into Germany and are in first place in the NFC West by a game and a half. If Tampa Bay has failed – so far – to meet preseason expectations, the Seahawks have exceeded theirs after trading away franchise quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. While Wilson and his new team, the Broncos, have stumbled to a 3-5 start, Geno Smith has taken over under center for the Seahawks and produced a sparkling 107.2 passer rating, third-best in the league.

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice in Germany, Nov. 11 | Seahawks Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 10 practice in Germany.

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 and Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches #56 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Logan Hall #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers departs before the Buccaneers' practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard Shaq Mason #69 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Tyler Johnson #18 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 and Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96, Tight End Ko Kieft #41, Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - NFL Network's Michael Irvin and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - NFL Network's Michael Irvin and Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Football during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Football during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Assistant Defensive Line Coach Lori Locust of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30, Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23, Safety Mike Edwards #32, and Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - A general view during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - A general view during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Running Back Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4, Head Coach Todd Bowles, and Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the team during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the team during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 and Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with FC Bayern Munich mascots during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78, Guard Shaq Mason #69, Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92, Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers, Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76, Guard Nick Leverett #60, and Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with FC Bayern Munich mascots during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and FC Bayern Munich mascots during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and FC Bayern Munich mascots during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and FC Bayern Munich's mascot during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and FC Bayern Munich's mascot during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an FC Bayern Munich jersey during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 65

MUNICH, DE - November 11, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an FC Bayern Munich jersey during practice at FC Bayern Campus. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
"He's making great decisions," said Brady of his Seattle counterpart. "He's passing the football very well; guys that are open, he's getting the ball to them. He hasn't had too many turnovers. He has enough athletic ability to extend some plays. I think they're doing a good job running the ball, throwing the ball. They've got DK [Metcalf], Tyler [Lockett] – they've got some really talented players. It's a very good football team. I've got a lot of history with Seattle, too."

Brady's final comments might be referring primarily to Super Bowl XLIX at the end of the 2014 season, which his Patriots won, 28-24, over Seattle, preventing the Seahawks from recording back-to-back championships. Much has changed in the eight years since. Smith was with the Jets in 2014, working uphill against Brady's usually dominant Patriots in the AFC East. Brady, of course, was still six years away from starting a new chapter in his NFL career in Tampa and immediately winning his seventh Super Bowl. And the NFL wasn't close to staging a regular-season game in Germany.

Brady says the specifics don't matter, however, and that Sunday's game would be a challenge no matter the venue.

"I think playing well is playing well, it doesn't matter where you're at, what stadium, what country," he said. "For us it's going to come down to how well we do our job. We've talked about execution quite a bit lately. This is a good team, they're good in all three phases of the game, so we're going to be challenged. They've got a lot of good skill players, Geno is playing great, they're very well-coached, a good team. We're going to have to bring our best."

