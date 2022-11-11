Tom Brady in Germany: 'This Is a Very Important Game for Us'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Seattle Seahawks at Munich's Allianz Arena on Sunday in the first NFL regular-season game ever played in Germany. It's an important game for the NFL, which continues its efforts to spread America's most popular sport around the globe.

The Buccaneers' know that effort is important and are glad to be a part of it, but this game would have been a crucial one for them whether it was played in Tampa, Seattle or overseas. The Bucs have struggled more than expected, particularly on offense, and are around the midway point of the season with a 4-5 record, albeit one that is good enough for first place in the division. Tampa Bay broke a three-game losing streak last Sunday with a thrilling comeback win over the Rams and now hope they can use that outcome as a turning point for a season that still has championship aspirations. They want to 'stack' some wins, and that seems particularly with the bye week waiting on the Bucs' flight back over the Atlantic Sunday night.

"I think the frustrating part is we just haven't played to the way we're capable of playing, and that's for a number of different reasons," said quarterback Tom Brady at a packed press conference on the FC Bayern Campus Friday afternoon. "This is a very important game for us. We have a bye week after this and it gives you a chance to kind of evaluate where you're at, and I'd much rather evaluate being 5-5 then 4-6. So we've got to just win this game and it will take care of that, but Seattle's going to challenge us. They have very talented players, good skill players, they're great on defense, they're creating a lot of sacks and turnovers. It's a very good team and it's going to be a very tough, hard-nosed game."