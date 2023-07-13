Tristan Wirfs Lands on NFL.com's "All-Under-25 Team" 

There are a plethora of young players across the NFL who exemplify the standard of greatness and Buccaneers' stalwart offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs fits the criteria. Wirfs, who is undergoing the transition from right to left tackle in Tampa Bay's frontline, was featured on Nick Shook's (NFL.com) annual All-Under-25 Team for the 2023 season.

The rundown features 23 players under the age of 25 who are significant contributors on the gridiron at their respective positions (12 on offense, 11 on defense). Wirfs was one of two offensive tackles to make the list, joining New York's Andrew Thomas.

"Wirfs gets the nod here for the second straight year," Shook explained. "He went from a first-team All-Pro selection in 2021 to a second-team pick in 2022, but that doesn't affect his standing here much. Despite Tampa Bay's struggles up front last season, Wirfs didn't waver. He turns 25 in January, so he bids this list adieu with a bright future ahead of him."

Wirfs set the tone for the Bucs during the 2022 slate, becoming the team's only Pro Bowl selection. He allowed the lowest pressure rate in 2022 with a minimum of 500 pass blocking attempts (0.9%) and will vie to continue that streak of dominance in 2023, manning the blind side. Wirfs started the first game of his rookie season in 2020, creating an impenetrable wall around pocket passer Tom Brady, which guided the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV victory. In his first three seasons in the NFL, Wirfs accumulated two Pro Bowl selections, was named an Associated Press first-team All-Pro (2021) and was named a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team (2020). He has quickly developed into one of the most heralded offensive tackles in the NFL, anchoring Tampa Bay's line.

Wirfs totaled 771 offensive snaps last season and yielded just four total pressures, one quarterback hit and one sack per PFF metrics. Among offensive linemen with 750-or-more offensive snaps, Wirfs allowed the fewest pressures and the fewest quarterback hurries (two) in 2022, with four fewer than any other qualified player in each of those categories. Over the past three seasons since Wirfs was drafted out of Iowa, the Buccaneers have led the league in sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.1%), while also recording the most games without giving up a sack during that span (14).