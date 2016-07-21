Bucs Unveil "The New Raymond James Stadium Experience"

The completion of the $140 million-plus renovation of Raymond James Stadium will be implemented in two phases, with the first stage scheduled to debut in time for the start of the 2016 season. Starting this season, fans will enjoy unsurpassed views of the action with the installation of two new, state-of-the-art HD video boards in each end zone, four HD tower video displays in each corner of the stadium and the tallest HD ribbon board in the NFL. The resulting 28,000+ square feet of video display space will rank as the third-most of any NFL venue and will also be complemented by an all-new, dispersed sound system.

Another highlight of the stadium renovation this fall will be the introduction of the Hall of Fame Club – a premium seating concept featuring all-inclusive food and drink options, air-conditioned comfort and one of the best views of the action on the field. Hall of Fame Club members will also receive VIP access to all Raymond James Stadium events including all Buccaneers home games, USF home football games, the Outback Bowl, Monster Jam, concerts and other special events included in one price. Members will also have the option to purchase their seats for the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.

Also scheduled for completion by the start of this season is a complete renovation of all existing luxury suites that will include open floorplans, upgraded television monitors, granite countertops and upgraded furnishings.

For more information about the PreView Center or to schedule an appointment for a tour, interested parties should visit NewBucsGameday.com. For those interested in learning more about membership in the Hall of Fame Club, please call (866) 582-BUCS.