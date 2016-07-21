Bucs Unveil "The New Raymond James Stadium Experience"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers today unveiled The New Raymond James Stadium Experience – a comprehensive visualization of the $140+ million stadium renovation that utilizes state-of-the-art computer modeling and virtual reality technology – to provide fans with the ability to virtually sample the new gameday enhancements that will debut beginning with the team's 2016 season.
The centerpiece of the new initiative is the PreView Center, a dedicated interactive space located at the team's training facility, One Buccaneer Place, which features a first-of-its-kind virtual reality presentation co-hosted by Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and team insider Casey Phillips. Through the use of an Oculus Rift VR headset, the user is guided through a field-level virtual tour of the all-new videoboard displays by Winston before heading up to experience the all-new, all-inclusive Hall of Fame Club offerings. The Buccaneers are the first professional sports team to integrate live 360 video inside a 3D environment with full freedom of motion touring capabilities.
Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford stated, "The addition of 'The New Raymond James Stadium Experience' allows us to showcase all of the exciting changes that are taking place in preparation for the upcoming season. While there's nothing quite like attending a Buccaneers game in person at Raymond James Stadium, the PreView Center, through the use of innovative technology, allows us to simulate the experience and provide potential members with a great representation of what they can look forward to this fall."
Other PreView Center highlights include:
· A large interactive touch screen that displays a detailed, simulated fly through video of current projects
· Morphing technology that allows the user to visualize and compare the old stadium experience to the new stadium enhancements
· Renderings of the all-new, all-inclusive Hall of Fame Club and the all-new Luxury Suites
In addition to the PreView Center, the team has also launched NewBucsGameDay.com, a comprehensive new website that contains the latest updates on stadium construction, before/after 360 degree tour, as well as the fly through video and renderings highlighting the most exciting additions to the Buccaneers gameday experience. Visitors to the site also have the ability to schedule appointments to experience the PreView Center at One Buccaneer Place.
The completion of the $140 million-plus renovation of Raymond James Stadium will be implemented in two phases, with the first stage scheduled to debut in time for the start of the 2016 season. Starting this season, fans will enjoy unsurpassed views of the action with the installation of two new, state-of-the-art HD video boards in each end zone, four HD tower video displays in each corner of the stadium and the tallest HD ribbon board in the NFL. The resulting 28,000+ square feet of video display space will rank as the third-most of any NFL venue and will also be complemented by an all-new, dispersed sound system.
Another highlight of the stadium renovation this fall will be the introduction of the Hall of Fame Club – a premium seating concept featuring all-inclusive food and drink options, air-conditioned comfort and one of the best views of the action on the field. Hall of Fame Club members will also receive VIP access to all Raymond James Stadium events including all Buccaneers home games, USF home football games, the Outback Bowl, Monster Jam, concerts and other special events included in one price. Members will also have the option to purchase their seats for the 2017 College Football National Championship Game.
Also scheduled for completion by the start of this season is a complete renovation of all existing luxury suites that will include open floorplans, upgraded television monitors, granite countertops and upgraded furnishings.
For more information about the PreView Center or to schedule an appointment for a tour, interested parties should visit NewBucsGameday.com. For those interested in learning more about membership in the Hall of Fame Club, please call (866) 582-BUCS.
Click HERE for more on The New Raymond James Experience.