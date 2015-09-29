Bucs Waive James, Tweak Practice Squad

James briefly took over the team's starting tailback job in 2013 when Doug Martin was sidelined by a shoulder injury. In his second career start he rushed 28 times for 158 yards in the Buccaneers' overtime loss at Seattle on November 3.

Claiborne was one of the first 10 players signed to this year's practice squad after the roster was cut down to 53 players in early September. He went to camp with the St. Louis Rams after being signed as an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern State.

Lott returns after spending the second week of the season on the Buccaneers' practice squad. He was signed on September 16 and subsequently released on September 22. He was also an undrafted rookie this past spring, signing with the Tennessee Titans out of Tennessee-Chattanooga.