Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Waive James, Tweak Practice Squad

Tampa Bay has one open spot on the 53-man roster to fill before practice on Wednesday after waiving third-year running back Mike James.

Sep 29, 2015 at 08:20 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

929james.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived third-year running back Mike James on Tuesday, creating an opening on the 53-man roster that wasn't immediately filled. The team also turned over one spot on its 10-man practice squad, releasing cornerback Imoan Claiborne and re-signing defensive tackle Derrick Lott.

NEWS: KWON ALEXANDER NOMINATED FOR ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

The Buccaneers drafted James out of the University of Miami in the sixth round in 2013. Though he was a game-day inactive for the first three weeks of the current season, James saw action in 19 games with three starts in the previous two campaigns. He has carried the ball 79 times for 332 yards and caught 11 passes for another 38 yards.

James briefly took over the team's starting tailback job in 2013 when Doug Martin was sidelined by a shoulder injury. In his second career start he rushed 28 times for 158 yards in the Buccaneers' overtime loss at Seattle on November 3.

Claiborne was one of the first 10 players signed to this year's practice squad after the roster was cut down to 53 players in early September. He went to camp with the St. Louis Rams after being signed as an undrafted rookie out of Northwestern State.

WATCH: MONDAY'S PRESS CONFERENCE

Lott returns after spending the second week of the season on the Buccaneers' practice squad. He was signed on September 16 and subsequently released on September 22. He was also an undrafted rookie this past spring, signing with the Tennessee Titans out of Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Buccaneers return to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. and are likely to fill that 53rd roster spot before doing so.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Why the Bucs Were Itching to Get Back to Work & Progress for Miller, Murphy-Bunting | Carmen Catches Up

Plus, what to expect from Washington and quarterback Taylor Heinicke this weekend and the return of a familiar face.
news

Updates: Miller Makes Progress, Godwin Sits Out

Keep informed with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Bucs regular season
news

Tampa Bay-Washington Injury Report Nov. 10: Godwin, Gronkowski, Brown Sit Out

The Buccaneers listed seven total players on the first injury report of Week 10.
news

Bucs Add Breshad Perriman, Darren Fells to Practice Squad

The Bucs refreshed their practice squad Wednesday with two veteran pass-catchers, adding WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells while releasing WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder
Advertising