Bucs Move to Top of NFL's Sack Leaderboard

It's usually easier to start our weekly Data Crunch on offense, given the extremely prolific numbers Tom Brady and company have been putting up over the past two seasons. This week, however, we're going to open with some defensive notes, because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has just accomplished a feat that is very rare in franchise history…and in the NFL overall.

Specifically, the Buccaneers have now posted two consecutive games in which they did not allow a single touchdown. This is just the third time in team history that has happened, and the first time in close to two decades.

Consecutive Games Without Allowing a Touchdown, Buccaneers History

2 games…Oct. 6-13, 2002: 20-6 at Atlanta, 17-3 vs. Cleveland

3 games…Dec. 29, 2002 – Sept. 14, 2003: 15-0 at Chicago, 17-0 at Philadelphia, 9-12 vs. Carolina

2 games…Dec. 19-26, 2021: 0-9 vs. New Orleans, 32-6 at Carolina

Only one other team has accomplished this feat in 2021 – the Saints, with their shutout in Tampa in Week 15 and a 30-9 road win over the Jets the previous weekend. There have only been nine occasions of a team posting consecutive games without a touchdown allowed over the last five seasons combined.

One key factor in the Bucs' keeping their end zone from being invaded was the suffocating pressure applied by the front seven. Tampa Bay finished the game with a season-best seven sacks, their highest single-game sack total since 2013. That marks one of just four times this season that an NFL defense has registered seven or more sacks in a game, and the first time it's been done by a road team.