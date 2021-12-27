Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Move to Top of NFL's Sack Leaderboard

Data Crunch: After their best quarterback-sack output in eight years on Sunday, the Buccaneers are tied for the most sacks in the NFL in 2021…Plus, Cam Brate and Antonio Brown add to record totals

Dec 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

sitedc

It's usually easier to start our weekly Data Crunch on offense, given the extremely prolific numbers Tom Brady and company have been putting up over the past two seasons. This week, however, we're going to open with some defensive notes, because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense has just accomplished a feat that is very rare in franchise history…and in the NFL overall.

Specifically, the Buccaneers have now posted two consecutive games in which they did not allow a single touchdown. This is just the third time in team history that has happened, and the first time in close to two decades.

Consecutive Games Without Allowing a Touchdown, Buccaneers History

  • 2 games…Oct. 6-13, 2002: 20-6 at Atlanta, 17-3 vs. Cleveland
  • 3 games…Dec. 29, 2002 – Sept. 14, 2003: 15-0 at Chicago, 17-0 at Philadelphia, 9-12 vs. Carolina
  • 2 games…Dec. 19-26, 2021: 0-9 vs. New Orleans, 32-6 at Carolina

Only one other team has accomplished this feat in 2021 – the Saints, with their shutout in Tampa in Week 15 and a 30-9 road win over the Jets the previous weekend. There have only been nine occasions of a team posting consecutive games without a touchdown allowed over the last five seasons combined.

One key factor in the Bucs' keeping their end zone from being invaded was the suffocating pressure applied by the front seven. Tampa Bay finished the game with a season-best seven sacks, their highest single-game sack total since 2013. That marks one of just four times this season that an NFL defense has registered seven or more sacks in a game, and the first time it's been done by a road team.

Most Sacks, Single Game, NFL, 2021

Table inside Article
Team Opponent Date Sacks
Cleveland vs. Chicago 9/26/21 9
Tampa Bay at Carolina 12/26/21 7
Pittsburgh at Baltimore 12/5/21 7
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee 10/3/21 7

This is just the 12th time the Buccaneers have recorded seven or more sacks in a game, and the first since they had seven against Buffalo on Dec. 8, 2013. The team record is 10, against Baltimore on Sept. 9, 1979; the Bucs also had a nine-sack outing at Philadelphia on Sept. 19, 1999 and an eight-sack outburst vs. Green Bay on Dec. 7, 1998.

Defensive lineman Will Gholston led the way with a career-best 2.5 sacks, the most by any Buccaneer in a game this season. Gholston is the first Tampa Bay interior defensive lineman with at least 2.5 sacks in a game since Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp had 3.0 at Detroit on Sept. 17, 2000. Gholston's performance on Sunday marks just the ninth time in team history that an interior defensive lineman has had 2.5 or more sacks in a game, including the postseason and the seasons before the sack became an official stat in 1982.

Most Sacks in a Game, Interior Defensive Linemen, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Opponent Date Sacks 4
Gerald McCoy vs. Atlanta 11/17/2013 3.0
Warren Sapp at Detroit 9/17/00 3.0
Warren Sapp at Philadelphia 9/19/99 3.0
Brad Culpepper vs. Atlanta 11/9/97 3.0
Brad Culpepper vs. Arizona 9/8/97 3.0
Dave Pear at San Francisco 10/10/78 3.0
Will Gholston at Carolina 12/26/21 2.5
Anthony McFarland at Detroit 9/17/00 2.5

Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett registered one of the Bucs' seven sacks as well before leaving the game just before halftime with a knee injury. In one half of play he had the sack, four tackles, two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and two passes defensed. Barrett's sack gave him 10 on the season as he hit double digits in that category for the second time in three seasons as a Buccaneer. He is now one of just four players in team history with multiple double-digit sack seasons, joining Simeon Rice (5), Lee Roy Selmon (4) and Sapp (3).

Barrett has 37.5 sacks in 46 games since signing with the Buccaneers in 2019. That's the third-most in the NFL in that span.

NFL Sack Leaders, 2019-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Sacks
T.J. Watt Steelers 47.0
Aaron Donald Rams 38.0
Shaq Barrett Buccaneers 37.5
Myles Garrett Browns 37.0
Trey Hendrickson Saints/Bengals 32.0

The Buccaneers' seven sacks on Sunday pushed their season total to 44.0, which is tied for the most in the NFL this season.

NFL Team Sack Leaders, 2021

1t. Tampa Bay…44

1t. Minnesota…44

3. Pittsburgh…43

4t. Chicago…42

4t. L.A. Rams…42

With two games to go, the 2021 Buccaneers have tied for the fifth-most sacks in a single season in franchise history.

Most Sacks, Team, Single Season, Buccaneers History

1. 2000…55

2. 2020…48

3. 2019…47

4. 2004…45

5t. 2021…44

5t. 1997…44

And, yes, there were some notable exploits by the Buccaneers' offense in Week 16, as usual. Wide receiver Antonio Brown returned from an eight-game absence to immediately post his third 100-yard game of the season, grabbing 10 passes for 101 yards. Brown, who holds the NFL's longest active streak with at least one catch in each of the last 143 games in which he's played, has four 100-yard games as a Buccaneer and 46 in his career. Only one player has recorded more 100-yard receiving games since Brown was drafted by Pittsburgh in 2010.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2010-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Julio Jones Falcons/Titans 59
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers 46
DeAndre Hopkins Texans/Cardinals 37
Calvin Johnson Lions 37
Brandon Marshall Six teams* 36

(* Marshall played for the Broncos, Dolphins, Bears, Jets, Giants and Seahawks.)

Brown's reception total on Sunday marked the 23rd time in his career that he has caught 10 or more passes in a game. That's the most in the NFL in that span.

Most 100-Yard Receiving Games, NFL, 2010-21

Table inside Article
Player Team(s) Games
Antonio Brown Steelers/Patriots/Buccaneers 23
Julio Jones Falcons/TItans 19
Davante Adams Packers 18
Michael Thomas Saints 18
Keenan Allen Chargers 14

Brown was the favored target for Tom Brady on Sunday but his lone touchdown pass on the day went to tight end Cameron Brate. Brate's four-yard score in the second quarter was the 32nd of his career, moving him past Kevin House on the Bucs' all-time lists for touchdown receptions and overall touchdowns scored.

Most Total Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons TDs
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 73
Mike Alstott FB 1996-2006 71
James Wilder RB 1981-89 46
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Cameron Brate TE 2014-21 32
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Chris Godwin WR 2017-21 30
Joey Galloway WR 2004-08 29
Warrick Dunn RB 1997-2001; 08 28
Doug Martin RB 2012-17 28

Most Touchdown Receptions, Buccaneers History

Table inside Article
Player Pos. Seasons TDs
Mike Evans WR 2014-21 72
Jimmie Giles TE 1978-86 34
Cameron Brate TE 2014-21 32
Kevin House WR 1980-86 31
Chris Godwin WR 2017-21 29

Of Brate's 32 touchdown catches, 29 have come since the start of the 2016 season. That's tied for the fifth most by a tight end in the NFL in that span.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, Tight Ends, 2016-21

Table inside Article
Tight End Team(s) TDs
Travis Kelce Chiefs 45
Zach Ertz Eagles/Cardinals 32
Jimmy Graham Saints/Seahawks/Packers/Bears 31
Hunter Henry Chargers/Patriots 30
Cameron Brate Buccaneers 29
Mark Andrews Ravens 29
Jared Cook Six teams* 29

(* Cook has played for the Titans, Rams, Packers, Raiders, Saints and Chargers.)

Brady completed 18 of his 30 passes against the Panthers for 232 yards, that one touchdown and no interceptions. Brady continues to lead the NFL in both touchdown passes and passing yards.

2021 NFL Leaders in Touchdown Passes

Table inside Article
Player Team TD Passes
Tom Brady Buccaneers 37
Matthew Stafford Rams 36
Josh Allen Bills 34
Aaron Rodgers Packers 33
Justin Herbert Chargers 33
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 33

2021 NFL Leaders in Passing Yardage

Table inside Article
Player Team Passing Yards
Tom Brady Buccaneers 4,580
Justin Herbert Chargers 4,394
Derek Carr Raiders 4,363
Matthew Stafford Rams 4,339
Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 4,310

Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn and wide receiver Cyril Grayson both saw a much higher dose of playtime on Sunday with the absences of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette, and the two combined to post the team's two longest plays from scrimmage in the game. In fact, Vaughn turned in the longest run of the year for the Buccaneers while Grayson tied for the longest reception of the season.

Buccaneers' Longest Runs, 2021

Table inside Article
1. Ke'Shawn Vaughn, 55t, at Carolina, 12/26
2. Leonard Fournette, 47t, vs. Buffalo, 12/12
3. Ronald Jones, 30, vs. New Orleans, 12/19/21
4. Giovani Bernard, 28, at New Orleans, 10/31
5. Leonard Fournette, 24, at New England, 10/3

Buccaneers Longest Receptions, 2021

Table inside Article
1t. Cyril Grayson, 62, at Carolina, 12/26
1t. Antonio Brown, 62t, vs. Miami, 10/10
3. Breshad Perriman, 58t, vs. Buffalo, 12/12
4. Cyril Grayson, 50t, at New Orleans, 10/31
5. Antonio Brown, 47t, vs. Dallas, 9/9

Related Content

news

Chris Godwin Approaches Bucs Record Before Injury

Data Crunch: Before leaving Sunday's game with a knee injury, Chris Godwin came close to eclipsing the Bucs' single-season receptions record…Leonard Fournette, Rob Gronkowski and Lavonte David all added to impressive totals, as well
news

Tom Brady Collects Another All-Time NFL Record

Data Crunch: On the night he threw his 700th career touchdown pass, Tom Brady also became the NFL's all-time leader in completions…Chris Godwin, Leonard Fournette and others also hit notable marks
news

Chris Godwin Stakes Out Place in Bucs Franchise History

Data Crunch: Chris Godwin broke the Buccaneers' single-game catch record on Sunday and in the process climbed up several other franchise lists…Plus, the Tommy & Gronky Show rolls on
news

Lombardi Lenny Puts the Four in Fournette

Data Crunch: Leonard Fournette's four-touchdown performance in Indianapolis made franchise history, while both Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady moved to within one of the top spot on a pair of impressive NFL lists
news

Chris Godwin Leaps Over Two Buccaneer Legends

Data Crunch: While Mike Evans was noisily making franchise history with his 72nd touchdown on Monday night, fellow wideout Chris Godwin kept advancing up a trio of Bucs all-time charts
news

Mike Evans, Devin White Hit Rare Milestones

Data Crunch: WR Mike Evans caught Mike Alstott on the Bucs' all-time touchdown list in Sunday's game, while ILB Devin White had a tackle-sack combo the league has seen only a handful of times
news

Tom Brady Takes Two More from Drew Brees

Data Crunch: Tom Brady and the recently-retired Drew Brees are at the top of most NFL career passing lists, but Brady separated himself on two more incredible lists Sunday in Brees's old home
news

Mike Evans Closes in on Mike Alstott

Data Crunch: Mike Evans' three-touchdown game in Sunday's win made team history in a couple ways and put him just two behind Buc legend Mike Alstott on the team's all-time list
news

Carry the Six: Bucs' Piling Up Offensive Stats at Record Pace

Data Crunch: Six games into the 2021 season, Tampa Bay's offense is reaching brand-new heights for the franchise, and Tom Brady continues to defy his age in more impressive ways
news

Bucs' Offense Reaches New Heights

Data Crunch: While Tom Brady added another new accomplishment to his incredible career achievements, the Buccaneers offense as a whole had one of the best days in franchise history
news

On Tom Brady's Record Night, Bucs' Defense Sets a New Standard, Too | Data Crunch

Data Crunch: Brady's accomplishments in Sunday night's win in Foxborough went beyond the NFL passing yardage record, but Tampa Bay's defense might have put up the most shocking number
Advertising