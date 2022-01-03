Tom Brady, Post-40, Goes 40-40

Tom Brady had 40 touchdown passes in his first 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which easily set a franchise single-season record and launched the 2020 team into the playoffs. After the Buccaneers' successful pursuit of the Super Bowl LV Lombardi Trophy, Brady returned for a second season at the helm and…threw 40 touchdown passes in the first 16 regular-season games.

It's hard to say whether those totals are more impressive because of how prolific or how consistent they are, but maybe the answer is neither. Maybe the most impressive part is that neither of those two season touchdown totals matches Brady's age. He threw 40 touchdown passes at the age of 43 and now has another 40 at the age of 44. And because there is one game to go after the league expanded the schedule to 17 contests each, Brady has an excellent chance to break his own franchise record.

Brady is the oldest quarterback ever to have even one 40-TD pass season, let alone two; behind him there was the 37-year-old Peyton Manning in 2004 and the 37-year-old Rodgers last year. None of the other 40-TD seasons (there are now 17 of them in total) were put up by a quarterback older than 33.

Brady was also the first quarterback ever to throw for 50 touchdowns in a season, which he did with the Patriots in 2007 when Randy Moss was running wild. That means Brady has three seasons of 40-plus touchdown passes in his career, matching Rodgers for the most ever. (Rodgers could get a fourth with five scoring passes next Sunday.) Brady and Drew Brees are the only two quarterbacks ever to throw for at least 40 touchdown passes in two consecutive seasons; Brees did it with the Saints in 2011 and 2012.

Brady got to his 40 touchdown passes this year with three more in Sunday's thrilling win over the New York Jets in the Meadowlands. He also threw for 410 yards on 34-of-50 passing, with one interception. In the process, he maintained his NFL lead in both touchdown passes and passing yards, with just one game to go. Brady has previously finished as the NFL's touchdown pass king four times (2002, 2007, 2010 and 2015) and has previously led the league in passing yards three times (2005, 2007 and 2017).