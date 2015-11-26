Bucs Work, Then Watch, on Thanksgiving

A Thanksgiving morning practice is hardly seen as a sacrifice for this year's Buccaneers, who don't want to let that newfound relevance slip away.

"I think guys are just kind of tired of [not winning], so I don't think guys are going to let up," said defensive tackle and team captain Gerald McCoy. "We like the feeling we've had the last couple weeks and we just want to keep it going."

The day's televised football matters to the Bucs, too because all six teams involved are NFC clubs and some of them are jockeying for the same playoff spots. Smith's own plans for the day included enjoying a big meal prepared by his wife, MaryAnne, but he intended to continue the tradition of watching football, too.

"Growing up, watching the Lions and the Cowboys was a big part of that and that's what we're going to do today. We had practice early today," said the coach. "I want the guys, all of our players, to be able to spend time with their families [and] watch good football. These games mean a little bit more to us, the standings and all that."

The list of Buccaneer players who were unable to practice has shrunk to two: defensive end George Johnson (calf) and safety Keith Tandy (concussion).

Offensive lineman Evan Smith, who has started the last two games at right guard in place of an injured Ali Marpet, returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday. The Bucs followed a similar course of action with Smith last week to help him play through a knee ailment, and he played every snap in the win at Philadelphia. Smith may be needed in that spot again if Marpet, who was also limited for the second straight day with an ankle injury, is unable to return in Week 12.

The only other change to the Buccaneers' official injury report on Thursday was the return to full participation of defensive end Josh Shirley, who had been limited with a calf injury.