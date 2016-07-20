Burning Camp Question #3: Rising CBs?

Smith's arrival is another complicating factor, though almost certainly a very positive one. His system is likely to be more consistently aggressive than the Buccaneers' former defense, which means more work near the line in press coverage for the cornerbacks. Since the team's returning corners have not been asked to do much of that in recent years, training camp now becomes a proving ground as to which ones will be best at that kind of work. With the pads going on and contact allowed in training camp after a long offseason of shadow work, that competition is about to heat up considerably.

The current cornerback group is rounded out by first-year player Joel Ross and undrafted rookie Javien Elliott. While they will be given every chance to succeed, it's obvious that they are longer shots to rise to the top of the depth chart than Hargreaves or the team's group of veterans.

Those four veterans all have some level of NFL success on their resumes. Verner signed a lucrative deal to come to Tampa in 2014 and, at 27, should still be in the prime of his career. His team-first attitude in the wake of a disappointing 2015 season has helped him remain focused on regaining the level of production that made him a Pro Bowler in Tennessee in 2013. A reunion with one of his former Titans coaches, Brett Maxie, should help as well. The Buccaneers want more playmakers in their secondary, and Verner had 111 interceptions and 50 passes defensed from 2010-13 in Tennessee.

Banks, a second-round pick in 2013, saw his playing time decrease dramatically last year, but it's worth noting that he started 30 games and picked off seven passes during his first two NFL seasons. He had some ups and downs even in those two years, but his 6-2 stature sets him apart among a group of corners otherwise all standing 5-10 or 5-11. How he fits in Smith's system is probably one of the bigger mysteries for the secondary heading into camp, but that in turn leaves open the possibility for a very pleasant surprise.