Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Bucs DL Calijah Kancey took home the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month award for November after leading the NFL in tackles for loss in that span

Nov 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Calijah Kancey, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, said he was a little rusty when he returned to action in October after a three-game absence due to a calf injury. It's pretty clear that, by November, he had shaken that rust off.

On Thursday, Kancey was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November. It is his first such honor and he is the first Buccaneers rookie to win the award since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did so in September of 2020.

The 22-year-old defensive lineman made a habit of making plays in opposing backfields during the Bucs' four games in November. His seven tackles for loss during the month tied his teammate and fellow 2023 draft pick, Yaya Diaby for the most by any player in the NFL in that span, and they were four more than any other rookie not on the Bucs' roster.

Kancey also logged 14 quarterback pressures, four QB hits and 2.0 sacks during November, ranking second among all rookies in the first two categories and tied for fourth in the third. He contributed 10 tackles and a pass defensed as well.

Overall, in eight games, Kancey has recorded 14 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, eight quarterback hits and a pass defensed. He is the fifth Buccaneer to win a Defensive Rookie of the Month award, joining Winfield, Lavonte David (November of 2012), Noah Spence (November of 2016) and Devin White (November and December of 2019). Kancey is the second Tampa Bay player to win a monthly award in 2023, as punter Jake Camarda was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September.

