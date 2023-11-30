Calijah Kancey Named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Calijah Kancey, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, said he was a little rusty when he returned to action in October after a three-game absence due to a calf injury. It's pretty clear that, by November, he had shaken that rust off.

On Thursday, Kancey was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November. It is his first such honor and he is the first Buccaneers rookie to win the award since safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did so in September of 2020.

The 22-year-old defensive lineman made a habit of making plays in opposing backfields during the Bucs' four games in November. His seven tackles for loss during the month tied his teammate and fellow 2023 draft pick, Yaya Diaby for the most by any player in the NFL in that span, and they were four more than any other rookie not on the Bucs' roster.

Kancey also logged 14 quarterback pressures, four QB hits and 2.0 sacks during November, ranking second among all rookies in the first two categories and tied for fourth in the third. He contributed 10 tackles and a pass defensed as well.