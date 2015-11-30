Cameron Brate Aiding Bucs' Passing Attack

WR Mike Evans and TE Cameron Brate tied for the Buccaneer lead on Sunday with five catches, one ahead of WR Vincent Jackson, who had four. Between them, those three produced 12 first downs on their 14 combined catches. That's an impressive shared number, but not at all out of the ordinary. In fact, Jackson and Evans rank first and second in the NFL this season in the percentage of their catches that produce first downs. Here are the top 10:

Player Team Rec 1st 1st% Vincent Jackson TB 29 25 86.2 Mike Evans TB 49 41 83.7 DeAndre Hopkins HOU 81 65 80.2 Ted Ginn Jr. CAR 30 24 80.0 James Jones GB 30 24 80.0 Alshon Jeffery CHI 43 34 79.1 Nate Washington HOU 33 26 78.8 Michael Floyd AZ 28 22 78.6 John Brown AZ 45 35 77.8 Andre Johnson IND 26 20 76.9

Brate doesn't have enough receptions to qualify for the league lead in this category, but if you lower the minimum to at least 10 receptions in 2015, he would tie for 11th with a rate of 78.6% (11 of 14). Jackson and Evans would fall to second and third on the list under those circumstances, because Tennessee's Dorial Green-Beckham has recorded a first down on all 16 of his catches. Again, with the qualifying minimum reduced to 10 catches, Brate has the highest first-down rate of any tight end in the NFL.

Brate is also tied for the Buccaneers' team lead with three touchdown catches after his 20-yard score in Indianapolis. With three trips to the end zone on just 14 receptions, Brate is among the NFL leaders in touchdowns per catch. Here are the top 10:

Player Team Rec TD TD% Andre Holmes OAK 8 4 50.00% Ahmad Bradshaw IND 10 3 30.00% Zach Miller CHI 15 4 26.67% Tyler Eifert CIN 46 12 26.09% James Jones GB 30 7 23.33% Darren Fells AZ 13 3 23.08% Clive Walford OAK 13 3 23.08% Cameron Brate TB 14 3 21.43% Seth Roberts OAK 21 4 19.05% Martavis Bryant PIT 27 5 18.52%

All of Brate's touchdown passes have been delivered by rookie QB Jameis Winston. On Sunday, Winston completed 20 of 36 passes for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In the process, he broke the franchise record by most passing yards by a rookie, with five games still to play. Here's the top five:Player, Season, Yards

1. Jameis Winston 2015 2,650 2. Mike Glennon 2013 2,608 3. Josh Freeman 2009 1,855 4. Bruce Gradkowski 2006 1,661 5. Doug Williams 1978 1,170

Winston and Williams are the only two on that list who started on opening day in their rookie campaigns, and Williams was limited by injury to 10 games in his 1978 debut. Glennon actually started the most games as a rookie, with 13. Winston has started the Bucs' first 11 games and is almost certain to start all 16, barring injury. If he does, and he continues producing at his current pace, his passing numbers will have significance beyond his rookie status.