Canton-Bound Dungy Relishes '97 Season

Tampa Bay won its first five games in 1997 behind an emerging defensive powerhouse led by Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp, two other recent Hall of Fame inductees. After a dip to 8-8 in 1998, Dungy's Bucs went back to the playoffs in 1999, 2000 and 2001, and in '99 came within a few minutes of the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance. Dungy's Colts qualified for the postseason every year from 2002-08, too, which makes the 1996 Bucs team the only other one he did not take to the playoffs.

However, that '96 season has, in retrospect, become a big part of the lore of the most successful run in franchise history. Dungy's first team started out with five losses and had a 1-8 record in November. Dungy famously counseled patience to his players and stuck to his plan, and the '96 Bucs won five of their last seven to set up the 1997 breakout. Now, however, Dungy admits that it was hard to complete beat back his own doubts at the time, at least in terms of the expected timetable for success.

"I can't say that I never doubted," he said with a laugh. "I went in with really high expectations. I thought we had a group of talented players and I thought I had the right system and we were going to win. So when you don't win, it catches you by surprise. I was very surprised to be 0-5, but the thing that happened was we had a coaching staff that really believed in how we were doing it and we were able to stay together and not panic.

"We won our sixth game and then we lost three more, and that's when you start to doubt, not that it's going to happen but, 'When will it happen? How fast is this going to turn around?' I could see that we were making progress. We were in games in the second half of that stretch, we just weren't making the plays to finish them. I knew we could do that, but you wondered how long the players would hang in there, and how long they would continue to believe without seeing the results. So what I kept trying to do was show them that we are making improvements, we are winning."