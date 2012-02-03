Capsule look at Hall of Fame finalists

A capsule look at the finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame:

Jerome Bettis

Running Back

5-11, 243

1993-95 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 1996-2005 Pittsburgh Steelers. ... 13 seasons, 192 games.

Selected by Rams in first round (10th overall) of 1993 draft. ... Earned Rookie of Year honors. ... Finished rookie season with seventh best rookie rushing total in league history... As rookie finished second in rushing yards and third in total yards from scrimmage. ... First Rams rookie to rush for 1,000 yards since Eric Dickerson, 1983. ... Rams leading rusher 1993-95. ... Steelers leading rusher 1996-2001, 2003-04. ... Steelers leader in total yards from scrimmage, 1996-2001. ... His fifty 100-plus yard games ranks first in Steelers history. ... At time of retirement, his eight 1,000-plus yard seasons was tied for third-best in NFL history. ... His 13,662 ranks fifth all-time in career rushing yards. ... Ranked 19th all-time in combined net yards at time of retirement. ... Voted to Pro Bowl six times: 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2005.

Tim Brown

Wide Receiver-Kick Returner

6-0, 195

1988-2003 Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders, 2004 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ... 17 seasons, 255 games

Selected by Raiders in first round (sixth overall) of 1988 draft. ... As rookie led NFL in kickoff returns, return yards, and yards per return average. ... Led NFL in receptions, 1997. ... Set Raiders franchise records for receptions, receiving yards, and punt return yards. ... At time of retirement his 14,934 receiving yards were second-highest total in NFL history; 1,094 receptions were third; and 100 touchdown catches were tied for third. ... Also gained 190 rushing yards; 3,320 punt return yards, 3 fumble return yards; 1,235 kickoff return yards. ... Total of 19,682 combined net yards, fifth all-time at time of retirement. ... Scored 105 total touchdowns (100 receiving, 1 rushing, 3 punt returns, 1 kickoff return). ... Voted to Pro Bowl nine times, 1989 and 1992 as kick returner, 1994-98, 2000 and 2002 as a receiver. ... All-Pro choice as a kick returner, 1988. ... All-Pro wide receiver, 1997.

Jack Butler

Defensive Back

6-1, 200

1951-59 Pittsburgh Steelers. ... 9 seasons, 103 games.

Senior nominee. ... Free agent signee with Steelers in 1951. ... Intercepted five passes as rookie. ... Record-tying four interceptions vs. Redskins, Dec. 13, 1953. ... Set then record with two interception returns for TDs in 1954. ... Retired as the game's second all-time leading interceptor. ... 52 career interceptions for 827 yards and four touchdowns. ... Named to four Pro Bowls. ...First-team All-NFL three straight seasons. ... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1950s. ... Suffered a severe leg injury in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles late in the 1959 season which forced him into retirement.

Cris Carter

Wide Receiver

6-3, 202

1987-89 Philadelphia Eagles, 1990-2001 Minnesota Vikings, 2002 Miami Dolphins. ... 16 seasons, 234 games.

Selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 1987 Supplemental Draft. ... Played a full 16-game season in 13 of his 16 seasons. ... In 2000, became only the second player in NFL history to catch 1,000 career passes. ... Recorded 1,000 receiving yards in a season eight straight years. ... Broke the 100-yard receiving plateau 42 times during his career. ... Ranks second on the NFL's all-time list for total receptions (1,101) and receiving touchdowns (130). ... His 130 TD receptions came from 13 different passers. ... Caught 70-plus passes in 10 seasons. ... His 122 receptions in 1994 was a then-NFL single-season-record. ... Named to the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1990s and received the 1999 NFL Man of the Year Award. ... Was first- or second-team All-Pro 1994, 1995, and 1999. ... Selected to play in eight Pro Bowls (1994-2001).

Dermontti Dawson

Center

6-2, 288

1988-2000 Pittsburgh Steelers. ... 13 seasons, 184 games.

Selected by Pittsburgh in second round (44th overall) of 1988 draft. ... Started five of eight games played as a rookie at right guard. ... Missed eight weeks at midseason with knee injury. ... Became starting center in 1989 replacing future Hall of Famer Mike Webster. ... Doubled as team's long snapper, 1988-1993. ... Named Co-AFC Offensive Lineman of the Year (with Richmond Webb) by NFL Players Association, 1993. ... Played in 170 consecutive games before streak ended in 1999 due to hamstring injury. ... His exceptional speed and strength enabled him to do things not typical of a center. ... Named first-team All-Pro six consecutive years (1993-1998). ... Selected to play in seven consecutive Pro Bowls (1993-99). ... Anchor on offensive line that led Steelers to five AFC Central Division championships and one AFC championship.

Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Owner

1977-2000 San Francisco 49ers.

Purchased 49ers in 1977. ... 49ers suffered back-to-back 2-14 seasons to close out the 1970s. In 1979, DeBartolo hired 47-year-old Bill Walsh as the teams coach, drafted quarterback Joe Montana from his alma mater Notre Dame, and created an atmosphere conducive to winning. ... By 1981, the 49ers finished 13-3 to claim the NFC Western Division title and then won hard fought playoff battles with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and capped the year with a thrilling 26-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI. ... The other DeBartolo-led 49ers teams that won Super Bowl rings came during the 1984, 1988, 1989, and 1994 seasons. San Francisco defeated Miami in Super Bowl XIX, the Bengals again in Super Bowl XXIII followed by lopsided wins over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV and the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX. ... DeBartolo-led 49ers averaged 13 wins per season, including playoffs, from 1981-1998 (not including strike-shortened '82 season). ... During DeBartolo tenure team made 16 playoff appearances; won 13 division titles, played in 10 championship games. ... The franchise posted the best winning percentage in the NFL in both the decades of the 1980s and 1990s. DeBartolo was named the NFL Man of the Year by the Football News in 1989 as recognition as the nations top sports executives. ... DeBartolo was highly respected inside NFL circles and served on the leagues realignment and expansion committees.

Chris Doleman

Defensive End/Linebacker

6-5, 270

1985-1993, 1999 Minnesota Vikings, 1994-95 Atlanta Falcons, 1996-98 San Francisco 49ers. ... 15 seasons, 232 games.

Selected by Vikings in first round (fourth overall) in 1985 draft. ... Drafted as linebacker, moved to starting defensive end position final three games of second season. ... Tallied team-high 11 sacks in 198. ... First of six sack titles with Vikings. ... Named All-NFL, All-NFC and voted to first Pro Bowl in 1987 ... Finest season came in 1989, led NFL with 21 sacks, one shy of single-season record at time. ... In 1992, named NFCs Defensive Player of the Year when he recorded 14 1-2 sacks and 64 tackles, returned interception for touchdown, forced six fumbles, recovered three fumbles, and had safety. ... Spent two seasons with Atlanta (1994-95) three with the San Francisco (1996-98). ... Returned to Vikings for final season, 1999. ... His 150 1-2 sacks was NFLs fourth best at time of retirement. ... Tied for third in the NFL Record Book with eight seasons 10 or more sacks. ... Also intercepted eight passes returning two for touchdowns; recorded two safeties; and scored touchdown on a fumble recovery during career. ... Named to eight Pro Bowls; first-team All-Pro in 1987, 1989, 1992 and first-team All-NFC four times. ... A member of the NFLs All-Decade Team of 1990s.

Kevin Greene

Linebacker/Defensive End

6-3, 247

1985-1992 Los Angeles Rams, 1993-95 Pittsburgh Steelers, 1996, 1998-99 Carolina Panthers, 1997 San Francisco 49ers. ... 15 seasons, 228 games.

Drafted by Rams in fifth round (113th overall) of the 1985 draft. ... Drafted as a linebacker and played at that position for the majority of his career. Saw some action at defensive end mostly during his tenure with the Rams. ... Had back-to-back seasons with career-best 16.5 sacks, 1988-89. ... Recorded 4.5 sacks in 1989 finale win to clinch playoff spot for Rams. ... Double-digit sacks totals 10 seasons, tied for second all-time at retirement. ... 160 career sacks and led his team in sacks 11 times. ... Also had three safeties, 26 opponent fumble recoveries, and five interceptions. ... Five Pro Bowls, First-Team All-NFL with Rams (1989), Steelers (1994) and Panthers (1996). ... NFL sack titles in 1994 and 1996. ... Played in six conference championship games and one Super Bowl. ... NFL's All-Decade team of 1990s.

Charles Haley

Defensive End/Linebacker

6-5, 242

1986-1991, 1999 San Francisco 49ers, 1992-96 Dallas Cowboys. ... 12 seasons, 169 games.

Selected by 49ers in fourth round (96th overall) in 1986 draft. ... Only player in NFL history to play on five winning Super Bowl teams (SBs XXIII, XXIV, XXVII, XXVIII, XXX). ... Began career at linebacker and led 49ers in sacks in each of first six seasons. ... Recorded four double-digit sack totals with 49ers including 12 as rookie and career-high 16 in 1990. ... Moved to defensive end after trade to Dallas. ... Added two more double-digit sack seasons, 1994, 1995. ... Suffered serious back injury, limited to just five games, 1996. ... Retired after undergoing surgery. ... After a two-year hiatus, signed with 49ers as backup defensive end for two playoff games in 1998. ... In 1999 came back for final season, added three sacks to finish career with 100.5. ... Twice named NFC Defensive Player of the Year (1990, 1994), voted to five Pro Bowls, named All-Pro twice, once as linebacker, once as defensive end. ... Played in six NFC championship games over seven seasons. ... Starting at left outside linebacker in 49ers 1988, 1989, 1990 championship games; at right defensive end in Cowboys' 1992, 1993, 1994 conference championships. ... Member of 10 division championship teams during his 12-seasons.

Cortez Kennedy

Defensive Tackle

6-3, 298

1990-2000 Seattle Seahawks. ... 11 seasons, 167 games.

Selected by Seattle in the first round (third overall) of 1990 draft. ... Extremely durable, played in 167 of possible 176 games. ... Injury ended streak of 116 straight games played and club record 100 consecutive games started. ... Named first-team All Rookie by PFWA. ... Voted to a team-record eight Pro Bowls (1992-97, 1999, 2000). ... Named first-team (1992, 1993, 1994) or second-team (1991, 1996) All-Pro five times. ... Named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992 while playing for a 2-14 team. ... That season led all interior linemen with 14 sacks and career best 92 tackles; had four forced fumbles; recovered fumble and batted down two passes. ... Recorded three career interceptions and scored touchdown on a fumble recovery. ... Recorded 73 tackles, 6 1/2 sacks and two interceptions in 1999 as team captured AFC Western Division title.

Curtis Martin

Running Back

5-11, 207

1995-97 New England Patriots, 1998-2005 New York Jets. ... 11 seasons, 168 games.

New England Patriots third round draft pick (74th overall) of 1995 draft. ... Ran 30 yards on first NFL carry, scored game-winning touchdown and became first Patriots player to rush for 100 yards in pro debut. ... Had rookie-record-tying nine 100-yard games. ... Finished year as AFCs leading rusher; 1,487 yards, 14 touchdowns. ... Named Rookie of the Year, voted to first of five Pro Bowls. ... Joined Hall of Famer Barry Sanders as only runners ever to start careers with 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons. ... Led his team in rushing in each of his 11 seasons. ... Had finest year in 2004. ... Rushed for career-high 1,697 yards winning his lone NFL rushing title. ... Also tied career-high nine games with 100-plus yards rushing. ... Suffered knee injury in final year snapping streak of 119 consecutive starts that kept him from reaching 1,000-yard mark for only time in career. ... First- or second-team All-Pro 1999, 2001, 2004. ... Retired as NFLs fourth all-time leading rusher; 14,101 yards on 3,518 carries, 90 rushing touchdowns ... Rushed for 100-plus yards 57 times ... Caught 484 passes for 3,329 yards and 10 touchdowns. ... His 17,421 combined net yards placed him 10th all-time.

Bill Parcells

Coach

1983-1990 New York Giants, 1993-96 New England Patriots, 1997-99 New York Jets, 2003-06 Dallas Cowboys.

Reversed the fortunes of four NFL teams in 19 seasons as a head coach. ... Regular season record: 172-130-1. ... Postseason record: 11-8. ... Overall record: 183-138-1. ... Experienced just five losing seasons. ... Led Giants to Super Bowls XXI and XXV victories. ... Guided Patriots to Super Bowl XXXI appearance. ... Had best two-year turnaround of 1-15 team when led Jets to 9-7 record in 1997 and a 12-4 record in 1998. ... First to coach four different teams into the playoffs. ... Parcells-led teams finished in either first or second place in their division 11 times. ... NFL Coach of the Year 1986 and 1994.

Andre Reed

Wide Receiver

6-2, 190

1985-1999 Buffalo Bills, 2000 Washington Redskins. ... 16 seasons, 234 games.

Selected by Buffalo in fourth round (86th overall) of 1985 draft. ... Most prolific receiver in Buffalo Bills history. ... His 951 career receptions were third in NFL history at time of his retirement. ... His 941 career receptions still are a Bills record and 266 more than No. 2 on that list. ... His 13,095 yards receiving and 36 games with 100-plus yards are current team records. ... Known for gaining yards after catch. ... His 13 seasons, including nine consecutive, with 50-plus receptions is exceeded only by Jerry Rice. ... Reed is tied with Bills running back Thurman Thomas for team's most career touchdowns (87), most of them on passes from Jim Kelly. ... Kelly-Reed tandem held NFL record for career receptions (663) until 2004 when eclipsed by Peyton Manning to Marvin Harrison. ... Known for toughness, he made many of his receptions over the middle. ... Selected to play in seven consecutive Pro Bowls (1989-1995). ... Had 85 catches for 1,229 yards, including five 100-yard games, in postseason play.

Willie Roaf

Tackle

6-5, 300

1993-2001 New Orleans Saints, 2002-05 Kansas City Chiefs. ... 13 seasons, 189 games.

Selected by New Orleans in first round (eighth overall) of 1993 draft. ... Started all 16 games at right tackle, did not miss offensive snap during first season earning All-Rookie honors ... Following year switched to left tackle and was voted to first of 11 Pro Bowls, named first-team All-Pro, All-NFC, and NFLPAs NFC Offensive Lineman of the Year for first of two consecutive seasons ... Played nine seasons in New Orleans, starting 131 regular season games. ... Also started two playoff games including franchises first-ever postseason win, a 31-28 victory over defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams in 2000 NFC Wild Card Game. ... Knee injury shortened 2001 season to just seven games. ... Traded by the Saints to Chiefs in exchange for a third-round draft pick ... Rebounded from injury to regain form and earned All-Pro honors in three of four seasons with Chiefs. ... Was a key part of Kansas Citys offensive line that helped Chiefs lead NFL in points scored in 2002, 2003 ... Team also led AFC in total yards in 2003 and NFL in 2004, 2005. ... Was named first-team All-Pro seven times (1994-96, 2000, 2003-05), All-NFC six times, and All-AFC three times. ... A member of the NFLs All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

Will Shields

Guard

6-3, 320

1993-2006 Kansas City Chiefs. ... 14 seasons, 224 games.

Selected by Chiefs in third round (74th overall) of 1993 draft. ... Inserted into lineup in first NFL game, never missed a game in career. ... His 224 games played, with 223 starts, are franchise records. ... As rookie, helped Chiefs to first division title since 1971. ... Earned 12 straight Pro Bowls. ... First-Team All-Pro in 1999, 2002, 2003 ... Second-team All-Pro four times. ... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team of 2000s.

Dick Stanfel

Guard

6-3, 236

1952-55 Detroit Lions, 1956-58 Washington Redskins. ... 7 seasons, 73 games.

Senior nominee. ... Drafted in second round by Detroit in 1951. ... Injured preparing for college All-Star game and missed entire rookie season. ... Detroit advanced to NFL championship game first three years Stanfel played. ... Won back-to-back titles, 1952-53. ... Named team MVP in 1953 championship season, rare honor for offensive lineman. ... Named All-NFL five times in seven seasons. ... Four Pro Bowls. ... Named to NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1950s. ... Retired in prime to pursue coaching career.

Aeneas Williams

Defensive Back

5-11, 194

1991-2000 Phoenix/Arizona Cardinals, 2001-2004 St. Louis Rams. ... 14 seasons, 211 games.

Selected by the Cardinals in third round (59th overall) of 1991 draft. ... Starred at cornerback for 12 seasons before switching to safety. ... Named to Pro Bowl seven times as a cornerback and once as a safety. ... First career interception came in NFL debut. ... Compiled five or more interceptions in a season six times. ... Recorded 55 interceptions for 807 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Had a then-record 104-yard fumble return vs. Redskins in 2000. ... Selected to NFL's All-Decade Team 1990s.