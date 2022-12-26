Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

What's Next: Bucs Host Panthers in NFC South Showdown on New Year's Day

In what could be the deciding game in the NFC South division race, the Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 at Raymond James Stadium, looking for revenge after a Week Seven loss in Charlotte

Dec 26, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

wn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a dramatic win on Christmas night in Arizona but now have an even more critical task at hand on New Year's Day.

The Buccaneers' 19-16 comeback overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday evening preserved their one-game lead in the hotly-contested NFC South. That win became far more important after the Carolina Panthers drummed the previously-hot Detroit Lions, 37-23, the day before. The Panthers – not to mention the New Orleans Saints, who beat Cleveland, 17-10 – put the pressure on with Christmas Eve day wins that improved both teams to 6-9. The Bucs remain a game clear, at 7-8, thanks to the 45th fourth quarter/overtime comeback win of Tom Brady's career, the most in NFL history.

The Buccaneers can clinch the division title next Sunday with a win over the Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. If Carolina wins, Tampa Bay will still be alive but will no longer control its own destiny. The Panthers would win the division in Week 18 with a win at New Orleans.

The Buccaneers' rally for the important victory on Sunday obscured a game in which the offense struggled to efficiently move the ball for most of the game's first quarters. However, Brady directed two consecutive scoring drives in the last eight minutes of regulation, then another one the first time the Bucs got their hands on the ball in overtime. In the end, Brady threw for 281 yards and running back Leonard Fournette compiled 162 yards from scrimmage in the thrilling comeback. Tampa Bay outgained the Cardinals in total yards, 396-325.

Meanwhile, Carolina ran crazy in its win over the Lions, who had won six of their previous seven games to rush back into playoff contention. The Panthers rang up a franchise-record 320 rushing yards through the efforts of D'Onta Foreman and Chubba Hubbard and now have a three-game winning streak of their own. Carolina beat the Buccaneers in Week Seven in Charlotte, raising the stakes on their Week 17 rematch.

Related Content

news

What's Next: Bucs Head West for Christmas Night Game

The Buccaneers, who remain in first place in the NFC South despite a loss on Sunday against Cincinnati, will face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 16, playing on Christmas for the first time in franchise history

news

What's Next: Bucs Look to Rebound as Bengals Visit in Week 15

The Buccaneers will return home in Week 15 for another high-profile matchup against Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals, who will bring a five-game winning streak to Tampa

news

What's Next: Bucs Head Cross-Country for Key NFC Matchup

The Buccaneers will try to build on their incredible comeback win over New Orleans against a 49ers team that leads the league in defense and has an impressive array of offensive weapons

news

What's Next: Bucs Return to Prime Time for Crucial Division Game

The Bucs will have a national audience in Week 13 as they try to get back on track with a divisional matchup against the visiting New Orleans Saints on Monday, Dec. 5

news

What's Next: Bucs Take Momentum of Consecutive Wins into Bye Week

The Bucs will enjoy a recuperative bye week after returning from Munich with a win over Seattle, before returning to action in Cleveland in Week 12

news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Munich Looking to Build on Momentum

The Buccaneers will face the Seahawks in the NFL's first-ever game in Germany next Sunday, November 13, as Tampa Bay looks to build some momentum after a stunning rally to beat the Rams in Week Nine

news

What's Next: Bucs Rekindle Rivalry with Rams in Week 9

The NFL's last two Super Bowl champions will do battle on Sunday, November 6 at Raymond James Stadium, with both the Bucs and the Rams trying to reestablish themselves as prime NFC contenders

news

What's Next: Bucs Try to Regroup in Short Week as Lamar Jackson, Ravens Visit

After losing for the fourth time in five weeks on Sunday in Charlotte, the Buccaneers will try to display their mental fortitude just a few nights later on Thursday when the Baltimore Ravens visit for a prime-time affair

news

What's Next: Bucs Look for Rebound in Charlotte, Seek Third Division Win

The Bucs are back in a tie for first in the NFC South after losing at Pittsburgh in Week Six but get a chance to go to 3-0 in division play next Sunday at Carolina, where the Panthers are having injury issues at the quarterback position

news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Pittsburgh Looking for Third Road Win

The Buccaneers will play in Pittsburgh for just the fifth time in franchie history, hoping to keep their 2022 road record perfect and to build on an important win over the Falcons in Week Five

news

What's Next: First-Place Battle with Falcons Completes Bucs' Homestand

The Buccaneers will look to get back on track in a third straight home game as they take on the 2-2 Atlanta Falcons in an early battle for supremacy in the NFC South

Advertising