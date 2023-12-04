A Cascade of Mike Evans Milestones

Evans got 75 of his 162 yards on the most important play of the game. Just one snap after Carolina had taken its first lead of the day on a one-yard Chuba Hubbard touchdown run in the third quarter, Evans ran a post route out of the left slot, caught Baker Mayfield's pass at the Tampa Bay 43 and raced the rest of the way for a go-ahead 75-yard touchdown. It was the longest player of his illustrious career.

Mike Evans' Longest Receptions:

1. 75-yard touchdown pass from Baker Mayfield, vs. Carolina, 12/3/23

2. 72-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick, at Cincinnati, 10/28/18

3. 70-yard pass from Baker Mayfield, vs. Chicago, 9/17/23

4. 68-yard pass from Jameis Winston, vs. N.Y. Giants, 11/8/15

5. 67-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston, at L.A. Rams, 9/29/19

There have been 14 completions of 70-plus yards in the NFL through the first 13 weeks (prior to Monday Night Football). Evans is the only player with two of them.

That touchdown was the 10th of the season for Evans, who has now hit double digits in that category in half of his 10 campaigns, and three of the last four. He ranks second in the NFL in that category in 2023.

Most Touchdown Receptions, NFL, 2023

1. Tyreek Hill, Miami: 12

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay: 10

3. Courtland Sutton, Denver: 9

4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo: 8

5. Six tied with: 7

That score was the 91st touchdown reception of his career, as he once again moved up the NFL's all-time list in that category. Evans is now tied for the 13th most touchdown catches in league history.

NFL's All-Time Leaders in Touchdown Receptions

13t. 91: Davante Adams^, Isaac Bruce*, Mike Evans

12. 92: Rob Gronkowski

11. 99: Don Hutson*

9t. 100: Tim Brown, Steve Largent

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

^ Active player

Evans finished the day with 1,012 receiving yards on the season, pushing his career total to 11,437. That ranks 35th in NFL history and is just one yard behind 34th place.

Evans needs…

…2 yards to pass Muhsin Muhammad for 34th place

…183 yards to pass Calvin Johnson for 33rd place

…397 yards to pass Don Maynard for 32nd place

…405 yards to pass Antonio Gates for 31st place

…468 yards to pass Michael Irvin for 30th place

Evans now has five seasons in which he has recorded both 1,000-plus receiving yards and 10-plus touchdown receptions. That's tied for the fourth most in league history. Jerry Rice owns the record with nine such seasons, followed by Marvin Harrison, Terrell Owens and Randy Moss, all with eight. Evans is tied with Cris Carter and Lance Alworth for fifth. Every other player who has accomplished that feat at least five times is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Evans' 162 yards against Carolina stand as his 10th highest single-game output. It marked the 11th time that he has racked up at least 150 yards and scored a touchdown in the same game. That ties Moss and Torry Holt for the fourth-most games in that category in league history. The only players with more are Rice (19), Calvin Johnson (13) and Tyreek Hill (13).

Tampa Bay's other two touchdowns against the Panthers came on a one-yard Rachaad White run in the first quarter and a 19-yard end around by Chris Godwin in the fourth quarter. That marked the second rushing touchdown in Godwin's career and his 35th score overall. That touchdown broke a tie with Ring of Honor member Jimmie Giles and gave Godwin sole possession of fourth place on that franchise career list.

Most Touchdowns, Buccaneers History

1. Mike Evans: 92

2. Mike Alstott: 71

3. James Wilder: 46

4. Chris Godwin: 35

5. Jimmie Giles: 34

In addition to starting the scoring on Sunday, White recorded his fifth game of the season with at least 100 yards from scrimmage, combining 84 yards on 20 carries with two catches for 22 yards. He also had 99 yards from scrimmage against Atlanta in Week Seven and 98 against Tennessee in Week 10. Since that Week Seven game against the Falcons, White has 699 yards from scrimmage, which is the second most among all NFL running backs in that span.

Most Yards from Scrimmage, NFL Running Backs, Weeks 7-13

1. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers: 731

2. Rachaad White, Buccaneers: 699

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions: 649

4. Alvin Kamara, Saints: 636

5. Saquon Barkley, Giants: 612

As a whole, the Buccaneers' rushing attack gained a season-high 128 yards on Sunday, marking the second straight game it has hit for 125 or more.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. led the Bucs' defense with eight tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit, one interception and three passes defensed. He became the first player in the NFL to have a sack, and interception and at least three passes defensed in a single game since Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed did so in Week 15 of the 2020 season. That feat has been accomplished only four times over the last five seasons.

Winfield's quarterback hit was the 18th of his career and his sack was the 12th of his career, which began in 2020. Winfield is tied for first among all NFL defensive backs in those two categories since 2020.

The Buccaneers recorded four sacks of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young, one of which was credited to the team when Young attempted a sideways pass that was deemed to be backwards and thus a fumble that went out of bounds. The other two sacks belonged to linebacker J.J. Russell and rookie outside linebacker Yaya Diaby. Diaby's sack was his fifth of the season and fifth in the Bucs' last six games. He is now tied for second in sacks among all NFL rookies.

Most Sacks, NFL, Rookies

1.Kobie Turner, Rams: 5.5

2t. Yaya Diaby, Buccaneers: 5.0

2t. Will Anderson, Texans: 5.0

2t. Byron Young, Rams: 5.0