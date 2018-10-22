Catanzaro, Jackson, Pierre-Paul Hit Milestones in Improbable Win

Bryant's kick came at the end of regulation and turned what seemed like a sure 21-20 loss into a 23-20 victory. Catanzaro's kick, as mentioned, came in overtime. The NFL has had overtime in the regular season since 1974 but no player has ever made a longer field goal in extra time . The previous overtime record for the longest field goal belonged to Oakland's Sebastian Janikowski, who walked off a win with a 57-yarder against the New York Jets on Oct. 19, 2008.

Interestingly, the game-winner on Sunday was not the longest field goal of Catanzaro's pro career. As a member of the Arizona Cardinals, he drilled a 60-yarder against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25, 2016. He is one of 17 kickers in NFL history to record a field goal of 60 or more yards (Janikowski and Greg Zuerlein have done it twice each). Catanzaro also made a 57-yard field goal in 2017 while playing for the Jets. According to NFL stat service Sportradar, Catanzaro is now the ninth player in NFL history to make at least three field goals of 57 or more yards in the regular season. He is one of only two players on that list who has made at least three without missing any.