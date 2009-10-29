From left: Todd Gicker, Raheem Morris, Cecil Leedy, High School Coach of the Week Sean Callahan and Marc Hutek



Thanks to game-changing plays by its special teams, Armwood High beat a strong Hillsborough squad 34-21 last Friday, in the process earning the Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week award for their head coach, Sean Callahan…The school will receive $1,000 to apply to their football program

When the Hillsborough High School Terriers took on the Armwood High School Hawks last Friday, it was a matchup of two of the top prep teams in Hillsborough County. Both schools entered the game with 5-1 records and a 1-0 mark in district play, and both were looking to make a big statement as the fall schedule hit its home stretch.

In the end, it was the play of the Armwood special teams that made the difference.

In the second quarter, the Hawks' Alton Bailey blocked a Terrier punt and teammate Eric Striker recovered the loose ball in the end zone to put Armwood ahead, 14-7. The score remained close until the fourth quarter, when Armwood recovered an onside kick attempt by Hillsborough. Two plays later, sophomore Matt Jones raced for a 55-yard score to put the finishing touches on the Hawks' 34-21 victory.

Following that big win, Armwood Head Coach Sean Callahan was named the Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week for Week Eight of the 2009 season. Joined by Armwood Principal Marc Hutek and assistant coaches Cecil Leedy and Todd Gicker, Callahan visited One Buccaneer Place Wednesday morning for a tour of the team's training facility and an opportunity to watch the Buccaneers practice. Following the team's morning session, Head Coach Raheem Morris greeted the group and congratulated the Hawks on their impressive victory.

"I think that Coach Callahan deserves it," said Hutek. "We have a very strong program and we're proud of it. It's exciting to have this relationship with the Buccaneers who are willing to reach out to high schools, so we're all very fortunate and appreciative."

Along with a signed certificate, Buccaneers hat and personalized football, Callahan received $1,000 to be applied to the Hawks' football program.

"It feels great," Callahan said. "It's always great to be associated with the Buccaneers, and we have a lot of needs for the money."