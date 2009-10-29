Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach of the Week: Sean Callahan

Thanks to game-changing plays by its special teams, Armwood High beat a strong Hillsborough squad 34-21 last Friday, in the process earning the Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week award for their head coach, Sean Callahan…The school will receive $1,000 to apply to their football program

Oct 29, 2009 at 06:51 AM
callahan10_29_09_1_b.jpg

From left: Todd Gicker, Raheem Morris, Cecil Leedy, High School Coach of the Week Sean Callahan and Marc Hutek

When the Hillsborough High School Terriers took on the Armwood High School Hawks last Friday, it was a matchup of two of the top prep teams in Hillsborough County. Both schools entered the game with 5-1 records and a 1-0 mark in district play, and both were looking to make a big statement as the fall schedule hit its home stretch.

In the end, it was the play of the Armwood special teams that made the difference.

In the second quarter, the Hawks' Alton Bailey blocked a Terrier punt and teammate Eric Striker recovered the loose ball in the end zone to put Armwood ahead, 14-7. The score remained close until the fourth quarter, when Armwood recovered an onside kick attempt by Hillsborough. Two plays later, sophomore Matt Jones raced for a 55-yard score to put the finishing touches on the Hawks' 34-21 victory.

Following that big win, Armwood Head Coach Sean Callahan was named the Buccaneers High School Coach of the Week for Week Eight of the 2009 season. Joined by Armwood Principal Marc Hutek and assistant coaches Cecil Leedy and Todd Gicker, Callahan visited One Buccaneer Place Wednesday morning for a tour of the team's training facility and an opportunity to watch the Buccaneers practice. Following the team's morning session, Head Coach Raheem Morris greeted the group and congratulated the Hawks on their impressive victory.

"I think that Coach Callahan deserves it," said Hutek. "We have a very strong program and we're proud of it. It's exciting to have this relationship with the Buccaneers who are willing to reach out to high schools, so we're all very fortunate and appreciative."

Along with a signed certificate, Buccaneers hat and personalized football, Callahan received $1,000 to be applied to the Hawks' football program.

"It feels great," Callahan said. "It's always great to be associated with the Buccaneers, and we have a lot of needs for the money."

The Buccaneers will honor 10 high school coaches from West Central and Central Florida during this year's prep football season. A Coach of the Year, who receives an additional $1,000 for his football program, will be selected from the ten weekly winners at the end of the season. The Buccaneers and National Football League's Coach of the Week program aids in the development of youth football, which has a positive influence on young athletes and the communities in which they live.

