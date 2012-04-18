Colts keeping quiet about decision on No. 1 pick

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Colts general manager Ryan Grigson says he has decided who to take with the No. 1 pick in next week's NFL draft. He's just not giving away the secret yet.

Grigson told reporters Wednesday that the Colts have settled on their choice, but there is no rush to sign that selection before the draft begins on April 26.

Team owner Jim Irsay has said repeatedly that the Colts would take Peyton Manning's successor with the top pick, presumably using it on either Stanford's Andrew Luck or Baylor's Robert Griffin III.