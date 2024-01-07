Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Countdown to Kickoff: Buccaneers-Panthers, Week 18 2023-24

The Buccaneers will the Panthers in a do-or-die divisional showdown … Key stats, lineup notes and more

Jan 07, 2024 at 08:00 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

C2K Week 18

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte in a win-or-go-home matchup. In a rematch against rookie quarterback Bryce Young and a defense spearheaded by Brian Burns and Derrick Brown, the Bucs have one more crack at a third-straight division crown. With four quarters left in the 2023 regular season, the Bucs will vie for redemption after a disappointing loss at home to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The first battle between the two clubs, the Bucs came out with a three-point edge following a game-sealing interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. That victory launched an impressive four-game win streak for Tampa Bay and a chance at clinching the NFC South. The only thing now standing in the way of a playoff berth is the 2-14 Panthers. After a week of preparation, here is what the high-stakes Week 18 showdown comes down to:

4 Stats That Matter

  • The Buccaneers have allowed 20.3 points per game in 2023 (tied-ninth-fewest in NFL). Tampa Bay ranks sixth in run defense (93.1 rush yards per game allowed).
  • Baker Mayfield has set several career highs and ranks top-10 in the NFL in pass yards (3,907, eighth), pass yards per attempt (7.3, ninth), passing touchdowns (28, tied-fourth), passing touchdown-interception ratio (28-10, eighth) and passer rating (95.9, ninth) in 2023.
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. leads all NFL safeties with 5.0 sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumbles recovered in 2023 (ranks top-three in tackles and passes defensed). He is the first player since at least 1994 with 100-plus tackles, five-plus sacks, five-plus forced fumbles and 10-plus passes defensed in a single season.
  • The Panthers rank in the bottom-five in total offense (32nd), pass offense (31st), points scored (31st), points allowed (30th), sacks (32nd) and sacks allowed (29th).

3 Lineup Notes

Outside linebacker Cam Gill, who was a full participant in practice throughout the week, was added to the report on Saturday with a knee injury. He is considered questionable to play against the Panthers on Sunday. In addition, linebacker K.J. Britt, who was originally listed as questionable due to a calf injury, has been downgraded to doubtful.

In addition, the Buccaneers reported that cornerback Carlton Davis III has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. He remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Davis was sidelined for one game due to the concussion he sustained in the Bucs' Week 16 win over Jacksonville. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is dealing with a ribs injury suffered near the end of last Sunday's game against the Saints, and he was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday if the team had practiced at full-speed. However, Mayfield participated in a limited fashion on Thursday and was functional enough on Friday for Head Coach Todd Bowles to dub him a "full go" for Sunday.

The Panthers will be without outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr.on Sunday, who remains in concussion protocol. Additionally, kicker Eddy Piñeiro (right hamstring) is considered doubtful versus the Buccaneers. Tae Davis (illness) is questionable. Neither of the aforementioned names practiced on Friday. Lineman Cade Mays (finger) is also listed as doubtful. He was able to practice in a limited role on Friday. Corner Jaycee Horn (toe) was a full participant Friday but is questionable for Sunday. 

2 Challenges Presented by the Panthers

Bryce Young, the Panthers' rookie quarterback has experienced both highs and lows throughout his first-year campaign but possesses tantalizing athletic traits, a compact release and improvisation skills when he breaks contain. Young has amassed 2,783 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2023. Adam Thielen has become his go-to target, posting 101 receptions (eighth in the NFL) for 1,002 yards in 2023. Thielen can win over the top and on intermediate routes with fluidity in-and-out of breaks. He is a route-running technician and is lethal on misdirection routes, baiting defenders.

Defensively, the panthers have allowed the third-fewest net yards overall in the NFL and rank seventh in yards allowed per pass play. Edge rusher Brian Burns sets the tone with rare closing burst and bend around the rush arc. He has seven sacks on the season and the unit boasts talent at every level with defensive tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Frankie Luvu and cornerback Jaycee Horn. Brown overwhelms at the point of attack and routinely commands double teams. Luvu has racked up 119 tackles, 10 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks this season. With a relentless motor, coverage skills and the ability to read the quarterback's eyes for leverage, Luvu elevates the middle of the Panthers' defense. Horn has been plagued with injuries but disrupts releases with physicality and attacks the catch window.

1 Key Quote from Todd Bowles

On Panthers' quarterback Bryce Young –

"A lot of poise. He's one of the best scramblers I've seen this year. [He has] a lot of poise. He's going to be one of the best to ever do it once he's done playing."

