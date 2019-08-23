Countdown to Kickoff: Bucs-Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Cleveland Browns on Friday night, and we're counting down the hours to the 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

Carl Nassib. The former Brown gets another opportunity to play against the team that drafted him in the third round in 2016. The first reunion came during the regular season last fall, and Nassib recorded two sacks and a pass defensed in a 26-23 overtime victory for the Buccaneers. Nassib, who was second on the team last year with 6.5 sacks, is a key part of the Bucs' efforts to create pressure off the edge in Todd Bowles' new defense. He is one of the seven players on the defense to have recorded a sack so far in this preseason.

Vernon Hargreaves III. Hargreaves has had a fantastic training camp as he has locked down one of the two starting cornerback spots, and he had an interception in the preseason opener that was erased by an unrelated penalty on a teammate. Presumably, the Browns will play their starting offense longer into the game than in previous weeks, as well, which means Hargreaves will have to contend with Baker Mayfield throwing passes to new Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham. That will be an excellent challenge for the red-hot Hargreaves.

Jameis Winston. Winston has been sharp in two games, with a passer rating of 120.4 and no turnovers, but he's only thrown 10 passes. He should get more time to work on Friday night, which means he'll have a chance to spread the ball around to some of the key targets who have yet to be heavily involved in the attack, including O.J. Howard, Cam Brate, Breshad Perriman and – if he plays despite a minor leg injury – Mike Evans.

Darian Stewart. The Buccaneers added the veteran safety on August 13 and he played in the second preseason game just three days later. That didn't give Stewart much time to learn the defense, and Head Coach Bruce Arians said the result was some missed gap assignments in the run defense. Arians stressed that Stewart, who has 91 career NFL starts, is a very smart player who should be able to absorb the defense quickly. He will likely play extensively with the second team on Friday.