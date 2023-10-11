Buccaneers Take Over Tampa Bay With Creamsicle Game Presented By Fifth Third Bank

In preparation for Sunday's highly anticipated Creamsicle Game against the Detroit Lions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have joined forces with several team corporate partners to celebrate the return of their iconic orange, white and red uniforms through a city-wide Creamsicle takeover. Building off the excitement created by the team's Creamsicle uniform launch in July and Creamsicle Day celebration in August, fans throughout the Tampa Bay area will participate in a week-long celebration of the team's nearly 50-year legacy. A full slate of events and partner activations are scheduled for the days leading up to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. kickoff between the 3-1 Buccaneers and 4-1 Lions at Raymond James Stadium. Highlights include:

Creamsicle Merchandise Capsule. On Monday, 10/9, a new merchandise capsule with Mitchell & Ness was announced, paying tribute to the Buccaneers original home, Tampa Stadium, which was affectionately known as "The Big Sombrero."

School Pep Rallies. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield, running back Rachaad White and wide receiver Trey Palmer spent their off day on Tuesday interacting with students at Cleveland Elementary and Potter Elementary in Tampa. The team's Bucco Bruce mascot and cheerleaders were also on hand to help raise creamsicle flags, distribute festive Creamsicle swag and participate in fun activities with the students. The team will hold two more school rallies featuring team legends on Friday at Egypt Lake Elementary and Graham Elementary.

Joint Service Project. In a show of cooperation to positively impact the Tampa Bay community, staff members and Legends from the Buccaneers and Detroit Lions will join forces on Friday afternoon to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay. The event, referred to as the "Throwback to Give Back", will feature a variety of former players from both organizations as well as staff members packing and sorting essential foods for families in need ahead of the busy holiday season.

Creamsicle Ice Cream Surprises. Friday evening, the Buccaneers and Good Humor, the Unilever ice cream brand behind the original Creamsicle Bar, will team up to celebrate the nostalgia of the orange, creamy ice cream bar alongside the Buccaneers iconic uniform. As part of the partnership, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Legend Mike Alstott, and Good Humor will surprise fans with free Creamsicle bars at Armature Works during Friday's tailgate event.

When: Friday, October 13

Location: Armature Works (191 N Ola Ave, Tampa, FL)

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Creamsicle Gameday. On Sunday, Raymond James Stadium will pay homage to "The Big Sombrero," featuring a complete vintage makeover of the stadium's video boards, in-game entertainment, field markings and in-stadium signage. The team will also honor its past by reliving the franchise's most memorable moments throughout the game, while also recognizing its legendary players such as Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon, as well as the team's original cheerleading group, the Swashbucklers.