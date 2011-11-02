Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Creatures of the Night

The Buccaneers and Publix Supermarkets threw a Halloween Celebration for disadvantaged children at Lowry Park Zoo for the fourth year in a row, and a group of Tampa Bay rookies dressed up and got into the spirit

Nov 02, 2011 at 02:45 AM
Foster11_02_11_1_t.jpg


On any given night, it is not unusual to find elephants, kookaburras and manatees inhabiting the Lowry Park Zoo, Tampa's hidden gem. But under the spooky moon of a Halloween night, creatures of a different breed come alive every October at this particular zoo.

In fact, dancing fairies, scary monsters and even a 300-pound zombie ventured out into the open on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Publix Supermarkets hosted the fourth annual Halloween Celebration at Lowry Park Zoo.

That 300-pound zombie?  Zane Taylor, the Buccaneer rookie who usually stalks a different kind of prey on the gridiron.  The Buccaneers had the day off on Monday and Taylor traded in his helmet and shoulder pads for a more ghoulish get-up.

"We went all out," said the offensive lineman, who dressed as a zombie family along with his wife and six-week-old daughter. "It's our first real chance to do something as a family, so we might as well do it while doing something for the community."

Taylor joined teammates defensive end Adrian Clayborn, linebacker Mason Foster, cornerback Anthony Gaitor, tight end Luke Stocker, tight end Collin Franklin and running back Chad Spann for an evening of fun at the Halloween Celebration. The players, along with Captain Fear, Buccaneers cheerleaders and members of the team's staff, played host to hundreds of disadvantaged children who were the zoo's special guests.

"Like any holiday, every kid should have a chance to enjoy it to the fullest," Taylor said. "It feels great to be a part of something where a lot of kids are given the opportunity to enjoy a holiday just as much or more than other kids that are more privileged. It means a lot to be a part of that."

The players and cheerleaders, putting their pads and pom-poms to the side, took advantage of the opportunity to wear different gear to Monday night's event as they distributed candy and autographs to hundreds of trick-or-treaters.

"I love Halloween," said Foster, who dressed up as Batman. "It means a lot to me personally to see little kids, especially disadvantaged little kids, have fun. To be able to come out and give back and see them having fun and enjoying everything around them is a great experience."

This is the fourth year in a row that the Buccaneers and Publix have teamed up to provide a special Halloween experience for those less fortunate, and United Way of Tampa Bay invited children from groups including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay and the YMCA to take part in this year's event.

"We only get so many opportunities to serve, especially during the season," Stocker said. "This is a great opportunity the Bucs' organization has set up for us.  It takes me back. I remember growing up and going door-to-door asking for candy. There was a point in life when I loved to get a couple pieces of candy, too."

The Halloween Celebration not only offered satisfaction to many a sweet-toothed goblin, but also provided plenty of screams in a haunted house and an assortment of Halloween activities at the arts and crafts station.

"The Buccaneers are the most high-profile sports team in town," said Tony Laforgia, corporate relations manager at Lowry Park Zoo. "The fact that they choose to do an event here every year gives us credibility in the community to be associated with the Buccaneers. We just love it and we hope it continues."

For more information about what the Bucs are doing in the community, click here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Become First NFL Team to Establish Coach of the Week Program Dedicated to Girls Flag Football

Online voting begins today for the weekly honor presented by Nike

news

Preseason Classic Kicks Off!

On Thursday, the nation's largest girls flag football tournament – an annual event hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – kicked off with the help of some notable names

news

Dairy Council of Florida, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Feeding Tampa Bay Celebrate Food Pantry Opening at Potter Elementary School

Buccaneers WR Scotty Miller, Superintendent Addison Davis and Community Leaders Help Open New Food Pantry That Will Provide Healthy Meals and Dairy Products for Families; Pantry Made Possible in Part by NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant

news

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation Announces Applications Are Open For The Third Annual Buccaneers Girls in Football Scholarship

news

Bucs Defensive Line Launches Mobile Food Pantry to Feed East Tampa Families for Entire Year

Wednesday's Kickoff Event the First of Two Dozen Mobile Food Pantries with Feeding Tampa Bay That Will Support the Community Throughout 2022

news

It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like 'O-Line Lights Up Christmas'

The Buccaneers' offensive line, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Publix, helped bring holiday surprises to Bay-area families on Monday.

news

Mike and Ashli Evans to Present College Scholarships to Six High School Students During Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game on Dec. 19

Catch for Christmas Scholarship Program, with support from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and AdventHealth, is providing Florida Prepaid Four-Year University Plans to Local Students

news

Help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & The Mosaic Company Pack the Pantries

Fans are encouraged to donate nonperishable food at Sunday's Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium.

news

Mike Evans Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Presented by Nationwide, For Third Year in a Row

news

Bucs Ryan Jensen Providing Visibility to Southeastern Guide Dogs Through My Cause, My Cleats

The Buccaneers' center continues to partner with Southeastern Guide Dogs to aid military veterans through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

news

Big Men, Bigger Hearts: Aaron Stinnie Represents Big Man Foundation for My Cause, My Cleats in Honor of Former Coach

The Buccaneers' offensive lineman sits on the board of the Big Man Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late college offensive line coach.

news

Devin White Helping Open 'Door of Hope' with My Cause, My Cleats This Season

The Bucs' inside linebacker is paying tribute to A Door of Hope, a faith-based agency that aids children in the foster care system, with his cleats for this year's My Cause, My Cleats campaign.

Advertising