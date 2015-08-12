D.J. Swearinger Adjusting Quickly

"It's the safety's job, period, free safety or strong safety," said Swearinger. "You're the last line of defense and you've got to be that safety valve. You've got to let everybody know what's going on. You've got to let them know all the alerts because you can see everything that deep. That's something that a safety has to be. It's just being the last line of defense, knowing things before they happen or alerting [others] to things when they come up."

The Buccaneers felt as if they essentially gained an extra second-round pick with the waiver-wire pickup of Swearinger. They already had two critical second-round selections in offensive linemen Donovan Smith and Ali Marpet, and both of those players have a shot at starting on opening day. The same is true for Swearinger, but none of the three will simply be handed a starting job, and the competition at safety is both wide open and intense. Returning players Bradley McDougald and Major Wright are currently listed first on the depth chart but it wouldn't be a surprise to see 2015 additions Swearinger and Chris Conte wind up on top, either. (Conte's situation is complicated by a knee injury that has kept him out for most of camp.)

What may help Swearinger is that he'll soon be able to put one of his most marketable skills on display. He's known as a hard-hitter, but that's a reputation he can't really back up in practice, for obvious reasons. The Buccaneers play their first preseason game this Saturday in Minnesota, and Swearinger knows he's not the only one who is looking forward to showing what he can do.

"You want to hit, but you've got to protect your teammates," he said. "Saturday, a lot of guys will be able to see a lot of hitting and a lot of contact. I'm just ready to play real football. You've just got to take it one day at a time. I've got a lot of things to work on but I've also done well on a lot of things. You've just got to keep going."

**

Additional notes from Wednesday's practice: