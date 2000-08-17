Daniels Lands on IR

WR Chris Daniels can continue to learn from coach Charlie Williams after Daniels was placed on injured reserve





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pared their roster by one player again on Thursday, moving WR Chris Daniels to injured reserve. On Wednesday, TE Lovett Purnell was released. Those two moves give the Bucs a jump on next Tuesday, when they must reduce their roster to 65 players. After the Daniels move, it stands at 84.

Daniels suffered a dislocated right shoulder during Monday night's final practice at the University of Tampa, injuring the joint he had previously dislocated partially in 1997. He becomes the first Buccaneer to land on injured reserve in 2000.