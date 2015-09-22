Data Crunch: Mike Evans' Sophomore Season

Many Bucs fans still recall Michael Clayton's remarkable rookie season. While Clayton may be the last player you would want Mike Evans compared to, they share a common bond. As of the beginning of the 2015 season, they are the only two players in Buccaneers history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards as a rookie. But not all wide receivers experience the dreaded "sophomore slump" like Clayton, in fact, many players have breakout years statistically in their second season. Jerry Rice, for example, had a monstrous sophomore campaign in 1986, netting 1,570 yards and a Pro Bowl nomination.

With the Pro Bowl accepting just the top eight wide receivers, Evans will face some tough competition to make the roster. He showed last year that he is one of the premier deep threats in the league with 15.5 yards per reception (12th amongst qualifying receivers) and 12 touchdowns, putting him behind only Dez Bryant, Antonio Brown, and Jordy Nelson. He was the 13th receiver in Pro Football Focus grading in 2014 and is currently 20th in Madden 16 ratings and 12th in ESPN fantasy football projections. Evans will need to improve upon his remarkable freshmen season to reach his goal; however, he is not too far away.