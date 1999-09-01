Dave Moore to Judge Bartender Championship

WHAT: Buccaneers TE Dave Moore will serve as a celebrity judge for the "Bartender Championship," an annual fundraising event that benefits St. Petersburg`s All Children's Hospital.

Bartenders representing TGI Friday`s restaurants throughout the southeastern United States will participate in the Tampa competition, where they will be judged on a variety of performance criteria and general job knowledge. Moore will be asked to rate the bartenders on everything from mixing drinks to uniform appearance and knowing the menu.

The Bartender Championship generates money for All-Children`s hospital in a variety of ways. Seats at the bar are sold for a $100 donation to those who want a close-up view of the championship, and bartenders will auction off various specialty drinks and merchandise.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 8

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: TGI Friday`s 3501 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa