David Does It All for Bucs' Defense

David's combination of production behind the line of scrimmage, in the box and in coverage is remarkable. Since he entered the NFL in 2012, David has racked up 576 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, nine interceptions and 31 passes defensed. Among all defenders, he ranks second in each of those first two categories, behind Kuechly (591) in tackles and Houston's J.J. Watt (119) in tackles for loss.

Among linebackers, David is the only player to rank in the top five in each of those four categories since 2012, and in fact he ranks in the top three in all four.

Top 5 NFL LBs in Four Categories, 2012-15

Tackles

Tackles for Loss

Player

Team(s)

No.

Player

Team(s)

No.

Kuechly

CAR

591

1. David

TB

68

2. David

TB

576

Miller

DEN

62

Jackson

CLE/IND

548

Houston

KC

56

Posluszny

JAX

503

4t. Kerrigan

WAS

53

Timmons

PIT

483

4t. Matthews

GB

53

Interceptions

Passes Defensed

Player

Team(s)

No.

Player

Team(s)

No.

Kuechly

CAR

11

1t. Dansby

3 Teams

36

2. David

TB

9

1t. Kuechly

CAR

36

3t. Dansby

3 Teams

8

3. David

TB

31

3t. Levy

DET

8

D. Smith

JAX/BAL

29

3t. Posluszny

JAX

8

Barwin

HOU/PHI

28

There are a total of 13 linebackers on those four lists combined. Here is where all 13 rank in each of the four categories, plus an average of those four rankings. They are presented alphabetically, and for the purposes of this chart all players tied for a certain ranking get credit for the same rank.

Player

Tackles

TFLs

INTs

PDs

Avg.

Connor Barwin

61

6

82

5

38.5

Karlos Dansby

10

11

3

1

6.3

Lavonte David

2

1

2

3

2.0

Justin Houston

66

3

27

11

26.8

D'Qwell Jackson

3

21

22

6

13.0

Ryan Kerrigan

56

4

82

30

43.0

Luke Kuechly

1

10

1

1

3.3

DeAndre Levy

24

15

3

7

12.3

Clay Matthews

65

4

50

24

35.8

Von Miller

75

2

82

97

64.0

Paul Posluszny

4

20

3

7

8.5

Daryl Smith

17

22

12

4

13.8

Lawrence Timmons

5

17

7

24

13.3

The most prominent sack missing from all the analysis above is, of course, sacks. David ranks only 38th among linebackers in that category over the past four years. The reason for that is the same reason that David has yet to make a Pro Bowl despite his annual dominance: He is lumped into the same position group as a host of 3-4 pass-rushing linebackers. For the same reason, the above chart is not completely fair to such outstanding linebackers as Von Miller and Ryan Kerrigan, who are primarily asked to rush the passer, and do it very well.

Still, 13 sacks in four seasons is not a paltry number for a 4-3 outside linebacker. Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, the former Buccaneer star and one of the greatest 4-3 OLBs in league history, had 13.5 sacks in his career. If one parses the list to find the linebackers with the most tackles, those at the top are mostly not primary pass-rushers like Miller and Kerrigan. On that list, David's sack total looks very impressive indeed.

Here are the top 20 tacklers among linebackers from 2012-15, along with their sack totals in the same time span:

Player

Team(s)

Tackles

Sacks

Luke Kuechly

CAR

591

7.0

Lavonte David

TB

576

13.0

D'Qwell Jackson

CLE/IND

548

12.0

Paul Posluszny

JAX

503

8.0

Lawrence Timmons

PIT

483

16.0

Jerrell Freeman

IND

478

12.0

David Harris

NYJ

478

15.0

James Laurinaitis

STL

477

8.5

Bobby Wagner

SEA

476

9.5

Karlos Dansby

3 Teams

457

10.5

Curtis Lofton

NO/OAK

456

4.0

Chad Greenway

MIN

444

9.5

NaVorro Bowman

SF

440

9.5

Thomas Davis

CAR

431

12.0

Vontaze Burfict

CIN

401

5.0

K.J. Wright

SEA

398

5.5

Daryl Smith

JAX/BAL

377

9.0

Wesley Woodyard

DEN/TEN

375

14.5

Stephen Tulloch

DET

374

7.0

Perry Riley Jr.

WAS

373

8.5

Only three of the players in the chart above have had more sacks than David since 2012. David and D'Qwell Jackson are the only two linebackers in the NFL over the last four seasons to have at least 500 tackles and at least 10 sacks.