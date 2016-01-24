David, Mankins Headed to Pro Bowl

Lavonte David will be making his first trip to the Pro Bowl next weekend and will be replacing Denver's Demarcus Ware.

David finished third in the NFL in tackles this past season with 147. He had been selected as an All-Pro previously, but never as a Pro Bowler.

Mankins will be returning to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career. He started all 16 games for the Buccaneers at left guard and helped Doug Martin finish No. 2 in the NFL in rushing yards. He will be replacing Carolina's Trai Turner.