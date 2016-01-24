Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David, Mankins Headed to Pro Bowl

Lavonte David and Logan Mankins will be making the trip to Hawaii for the Pro Bowl next weekend.

Jan 24, 2016 at 02:55 PM
Following the conclusion of Sunday's conference championship games, two more Buccaneers will be attending the Pro Bowl. Linebacker Lavonte David and guard Logan Mankins will be joining defensive tackle Gerald McCoy and running back Doug Martin after Carolina and Denver each advanced to the Super Bowl. Both David and Mankins had been selected as alternates when the initial Pro Bowl teams were announced.

Lavonte David Among 2015's Leading Tacklers

A look at the NFL's top 10 tackling leaders for the 2015 season.

10. Daryl Smith, Ravens - 121
1 / 10
9. Malcolm Smith, Raiders - 122
2 / 10
8. Corey Graham, Bills - 127
3 / 10
T6. Telvin Smith, Jaguars - 128
4 / 10
T6. Sean Lee, Cowboys - 128
5 / 10
5. Paul Posluszny, Jaguars - 133
6 / 10
4. Reshad Jones, Dolphins - 135
7 / 10
3. Lavonte David, Buccaneers - 147
8 / 10
2. D'Qwell Jackson, Colts 150
9 / 10
1. NaVorro Bowman, 49ers - 154
10 / 10
Lavonte David will be making his first trip to the Pro Bowl next weekend and will be replacing Denver's Demarcus Ware.

David finished third in the NFL in tackles this past season with 147. He had been selected as an All-Pro previously, but never as a Pro Bowler.

Mankins will be returning to the Pro Bowl for the seventh time in his career. He started all 16 games for the Buccaneers at left guard and helped Doug Martin finish No. 2 in the NFL in rushing yards. He will be replacing Carolina's Trai Turner.

The Pro Bowl is set to be played on Sunday, January 31st at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

