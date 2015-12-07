David Moves Up Bucs' LB Interception List

Coupled with his five-pick campaign in 2013, David becomes just the third linebacker in franchise history to have at least two separate seasons with three or more interceptions, joining Derrick Brooks (4) and Richard Wood (2).

Most Interceptions in a Season, LB, Buccaneers

Player

Season

INTs

Yards

TDs

1t. Derrick Brooks

2002

5

218

3

1t. Lavonte David

2013

5

87

0

1t. Cecil Johnson

1981

5

84

0

4t. Derrick Brooks

1999

4

61

0

4t. Jamie Duncan

2000

4

55

1

4t. Richard Wood

1977

4

86

1

7t. Scot Brantley

1984

3

55

0

7t. Derrick Brooks

2006

3

51

1

7t. Derrick Brooks

2001

3

65

0

7t. Lavonte David

2015

3

19

1

7t. Mason Foster

2013

3

122

2

7t. Danny Lansanah

2014

3

60

2

7t. Dave Lewis

1978

3

24

0

7t. Richard Wood

1980

3

76

1

David has his pair of three-interception seasons in just four years in the NFL. Since he entered the league in 2012, he is one of just three linebackers with multiple three-pick campaigns in that span, joining Luke Kuechly (Carolina) and Karlos Dansby (Arizona and Cleveland).

David is rapidly moving up the Buccaneers' all-time list for interceptions by a linebacker, though it will probably take quite some time to challenge Brooks, the Hall of Famer who leads the team in that category. Here are the top five:

Most Career Interceptions, Linebacker, Buccaneers

Player

Seasons

INTs

Derrick Brooks

1995-2008

25

David Lewis

1977-81

10

3t. Lavonte David

2012-15

9

3t. Cecil Johnson

1977-85

9

3t. Richard Wood

1976-84

9

David also led the team with 11 total tackles on Sunday, giving him 105 on the year, which marks the fourth time in four seasons that he has eclipsed triple digits in that category. The Buccaneers currently use press box totals for their defensive statistics, but for many years the team published tackle stats drawn from coaches' film study. Using press box data for all seasons since tackles were tracked since 1994, compiled by Statspass, David is already one of the Bucs' most prolific tacklers of the last quarter-century.

Most 100-Tackle Seasons, Buccaneers (Using Press Box Totals)

Player

100-Tackle Seasons

Total Buc Seasons

Derrick Brooks

12

14

Hardy Nickerson

6

7

3t. Lavonte David

4

4

3t. Barrett Ruud

4

6

3t. Shelton Quarles

4

10

John Lynch

3

11

Using those same sources, David is also the NFL's second-leading tackler since he entered the league in 2012, trailing only Carolina's Luke Kuechly. Here are the top five:

Player

Team(s)

Tackles

Luke Kuechly

CAR

554

Lavonte David

TB

534

D'Qwell Jackson

CLE/IND

520

Paul Posluszny

JAX

474

James Laurinaitis

STL

455

In last week's "Football Geekery" story on Friday, we noted that the Buccaneers have been converting third downs on offense at an impressive rate. In fact, Tampa Bay's conversion rate of 49.1% on third downs since Week Four of the season was the NFL's best in that span. On Sunday, the Bucs' offense remained in a groove, moving the sticks on six of 11 third-down tries (54.5%). As such, the Bucs remained on top of that list, as seen below.

Best Third-Down Conversion Rate, NFL, Weeks 4-13

Team

Made

Att.

Pct.

Tampa Bay

58

117

49.6%

Arizona

53

117

45.3%

Oakland

43

119

44.5%

Seattle

50

113

44.2%

New Orleans

52

120

43.3%